KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB for QCR Holdings, Inc.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating
of BBB, subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and short-term debt rating of
K3 to QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (“QCR” or “the Company”), a
multi-bank holding company headquartered in Moline, Illinois. KBRA also
assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+ and short-term
deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the following bank subsidiaries of
QCRH: Quad City Bank and Trust Company, Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
Company, Community State Bank, Rockford Bank and Trust Company, and
Springfield First Community Bank. The Outlook for all long-term ratings
is Stable.
The ratings for QCR are supported by sound long-term asset quality
performance and a highly experienced management team with extensive
market knowledge within each of its market localities. Moreover, the
Company has demonstrated solid loan growth and a healthy pipeline
augmented by recent bank acquisitions. Additionally, management’s
commitment to sustaining earnings diversity with solid fee revenue
contributions was further supported by the acquisition of the Bates
Companies, which KBRA views favorably. Despite QCR’s recent acquisitions
and operating/functional structure with several autonomous bank charters
and operations, the Company has demonstrated largely positive progress
in improving its efficiency ratio over a multiyear period. Partly
constraining the financial profile are QCR’s below average core capital
ratio and above average noncore funding relative to respective KBRA
peers. That said, KBRA also acknowledges the notable earnings and
capital progress QCR has made since extinguishing a number of higher
cost legacy debt obligations over the past several years.
The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global
Bank and Bank Holding Company Rating Methodology published on
February 19, 2016.
