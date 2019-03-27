KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC, Series 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary rating to the Class
A notes of Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC, Series 2019-1, a railcar
leasing securitization.
This is the first transaction issued out of the Trinity Rail Leasing
2019 LLC Trust. The railcars in the portfolio (the “Portfolio Railcars”)
and the related leases will be acquired by the Issuer from Trinity
Industries Leasing Company and Trinity Rail Leasing Warehouse Trust.
The portfolio consists of 4,574 non-tank railcars with an aggregate fair
market value (“FMV”) of $310.7 million, and 3,429 tank railcars with an
aggregate FMV of $375.5 million. The entire portfolio is currently on
lease, with the majority of leases on full-service leases. The Issuer
will be responsible for covering maintenance costs for the railcars in
the portfolio that are under full-service lease contracts.
The securitization is structured as one class of notes with
approximately 4% annual amortization until the anticipated repayment
date (“ARD”) in 7 years. After the ARD, all remaining funds after paying
senior fees, expenses and interest will be used to pay down the notes.
The $528.3 million Class A notes are issued at a 77.0% advance rate
against the fair market value of the railcar portfolio. In addition to
overcollateralization, the securitization includes a liquidity facility,
debt service coverage ratio trigger at 1.05x, as well as a utilization
trigger at 80%.
The preliminary rating is based on information known to KBRA at the time
of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release
could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
Preliminary Rating Assigned: Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC,
Series 2019-1
Series 2019-1
Rating
Initial Principal Balance
Class A
A (sf)
$528,300,000
