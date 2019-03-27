Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC, Series 2019-1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary rating to the Class A notes of Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC, Series 2019-1, a railcar leasing securitization.

This is the first transaction issued out of the Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC Trust. The railcars in the portfolio (the “Portfolio Railcars”) and the related leases will be acquired by the Issuer from Trinity Industries Leasing Company and Trinity Rail Leasing Warehouse Trust.

The portfolio consists of 4,574 non-tank railcars with an aggregate fair market value (“FMV”) of $310.7 million, and 3,429 tank railcars with an aggregate FMV of $375.5 million. The entire portfolio is currently on lease, with the majority of leases on full-service leases. The Issuer will be responsible for covering maintenance costs for the railcars in the portfolio that are under full-service lease contracts.

The securitization is structured as one class of notes with approximately 4% annual amortization until the anticipated repayment date (“ARD”) in 7 years. After the ARD, all remaining funds after paying senior fees, expenses and interest will be used to pay down the notes. The $528.3 million Class A notes are issued at a 77.0% advance rate against the fair market value of the railcar portfolio. In addition to overcollateralization, the securitization includes a liquidity facility, debt service coverage ratio trigger at 1.05x, as well as a utilization trigger at 80%.

The preliminary rating is based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

 

Preliminary Rating Assigned: Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC, Series 2019-1

   
Series 2019-1   Rating   Initial Principal Balance
Class A   A (sf)   $528,300,000
 

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT
WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PR
11:16aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR UXIN, AVEO, AMRN AND AMR : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:15aEMMERSON : Research Note published by Shard Capital Partners
PU
11:15aDETSKIY MIR : RAEX agency (EXPERT RA) assigns ruA+ credit rating to Detsky Mir; outlook stable
PU
11:15aHOP FUNG : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2018 - Announcement
PU
11:15aBEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Availability of the Mil/Aero Circular DMS-TP Connector Series
PU
11:15aABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT : Inv Co Ld - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
11:14aSWEDBANK : (w/ADD) Swedish officials raid Swedbank offices in information leak probe
AQ
11:14aBÖRJE EKHOLM AT ERICSSON AGM : "Ericsson Leading the Way in 5G"
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
4IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months - FT

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.