KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC, Series 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary rating to the Class A notes of Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC, Series 2019-1, a railcar leasing securitization.

This is the first transaction issued out of the Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC Trust. The railcars in the portfolio (the “Portfolio Railcars”) and the related leases will be acquired by the Issuer from Trinity Industries Leasing Company and Trinity Rail Leasing Warehouse Trust.

The portfolio consists of 4,574 non-tank railcars with an aggregate fair market value (“FMV”) of $310.7 million, and 3,429 tank railcars with an aggregate FMV of $375.5 million. The entire portfolio is currently on lease, with the majority of leases on full-service leases. The Issuer will be responsible for covering maintenance costs for the railcars in the portfolio that are under full-service lease contracts.

The securitization is structured as one class of notes with approximately 4% annual amortization until the anticipated repayment date (“ARD”) in 7 years. After the ARD, all remaining funds after paying senior fees, expenses and interest will be used to pay down the notes. The $528.3 million Class A notes are issued at a 77.0% advance rate against the fair market value of the railcar portfolio. In addition to overcollateralization, the securitization includes a liquidity facility, debt service coverage ratio trigger at 1.05x, as well as a utilization trigger at 80%.

The preliminary rating is based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Rating Assigned: Trinity Rail Leasing 2019 LLC, Series 2019-1 Series 2019-1 Rating Initial Principal Balance Class A A (sf) $528,300,000

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005522/en/