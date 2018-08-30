Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Bond Rating Agency Publishes Research: REIT Q2’18 Credit Update - REITs Find Their Mojo, Leverage Back To Record Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:49pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) issues a new report, “REIT Q2’18 Credit Update - REITs Find Their Mojo, Leverage Back To Record Low”. The report makes the following key points:

  • REIT debt-to-market leverage has yet again reached record lows following the recovery in share prices from their Q1 sell-off, with median debt-to-market leverage declining to 30.2% for REIT unsecured note issuers in the public and private placement markets.
  • With improved equity market valuations, REITs have access to a broad menu of capital raising alternatives, particularly within the unsecured debt market where private placements and term loans have gained share from the public market, offering competitive pricing and more flexible terms.
  • Alignment of shareholder and creditor interests is evident in the REIT sector, where lower-leverage REITs have substantially outperformed in the equity market, engendering a greater willingness to raise equity, expand portfolios, and enhance diversification.
  • Lower borrowing costs for REIT unsecured debt than mortgage loans further align shareholder and bondholder interests, with unsecured borrowers incented to avoid and retire mortgage debt.
  • REIT unsecured debt ratings appear low relative to corporate sectors with weaker covenant protection and CMBS with greater “look-through” leverage and less favorable asset quality.

To read the full report, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:46pMACY'S : Council on aging
AQ
11:46pTAIWAN PAIHO : "Hook Structure Of A Soft Hook Strap Of A Hook-And-Loop Fastener" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180228254)
AQ
11:44pTrademark Application for "CLEARCHAT" Filed by Harman International Industries Incorporated
AQ
11:43pMACY'S : Backstage to open at Square One Mall
AQ
11:43pBLOOM ENERGY : Escalating Grid Outages Prompt High Tech Manufacturer JSR Micro, Inc. to Implement Bloom Energy Microgrid
AQ
11:43pCobalt Blockchain Extends Private Placement
AQ
11:41pLANTHEUS : Appoints Etienne Montagut as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development
BU
11:41pGLOBAL UNIFIED ENDPOINT MANAGEMENT MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF +37% DURING FORECAST PERIOD 2018-2023 : Global Unified Endpoint Management Market 2018 Advanced Technologies, Future Investments, Challenges & Trends and Industry Analysis 2023, top key players - IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc. Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies and others
AQ
11:40pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11:39pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : CityCenter Closes Sale Of Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
4TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: Tele Columbus AG achieves integration milestone and the new management re..
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : MTN Shares Plunge After CBN Sanction Over $8.13 Billion Repatriation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.