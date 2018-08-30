KBRA Bond Rating Agency Publishes Research: REIT Q2’18 Credit Update - REITs Find Their Mojo, Leverage Back To Record Low

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) issues a new report, “REIT Q2’18 Credit Update - REITs Find Their Mojo, Leverage Back To Record Low”. The report makes the following key points:

REIT debt-to-market leverage has yet again reached record lows following the recovery in share prices from their Q1 sell-off, with median debt-to-market leverage declining to 30.2% for REIT unsecured note issuers in the public and private placement markets.

With improved equity market valuations, REITs have access to a broad menu of capital raising alternatives, particularly within the unsecured debt market where private placements and term loans have gained share from the public market, offering competitive pricing and more flexible terms.

Alignment of shareholder and creditor interests is evident in the REIT sector, where lower-leverage REITs have substantially outperformed in the equity market, engendering a greater willingness to raise equity, expand portfolios, and enhance diversification.

Lower borrowing costs for REIT unsecured debt than mortgage loans further align shareholder and bondholder interests, with unsecured borrowers incented to avoid and retire mortgage debt.

REIT unsecured debt ratings appear low relative to corporate sectors with weaker covenant protection and CMBS with greater “look-through” leverage and less favorable asset quality.

