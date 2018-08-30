KBRA Bond Rating Agency Publishes Research: REIT Q2’18 Credit Update - REITs Find Their Mojo, Leverage Back To Record Low

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) issues a new report, “REIT Q2’18 Credit
Update - REITs Find Their Mojo, Leverage Back To Record Low”. The report
makes the following key points:
-
REIT debt-to-market leverage has yet again reached record lows
following the recovery in share prices from their Q1 sell-off, with
median debt-to-market leverage declining to 30.2% for REIT unsecured
note issuers in the public and private placement markets.
-
With improved equity market valuations, REITs have access to a broad
menu of capital raising alternatives, particularly within the
unsecured debt market where private placements and term loans have
gained share from the public market, offering competitive pricing and
more flexible terms.
-
Alignment of shareholder and creditor interests is evident in the REIT
sector, where lower-leverage REITs have substantially outperformed in
the equity market, engendering a greater willingness to raise equity,
expand portfolios, and enhance diversification.
-
Lower borrowing costs for REIT unsecured debt than mortgage loans
further align shareholder and bondholder interests, with unsecured
borrowers incented to avoid and retire mortgage debt.
-
REIT unsecured debt ratings appear low relative to corporate sectors
with weaker covenant protection and CMBS with greater “look-through”
leverage and less favorable asset quality.
To read the full report, click here.
