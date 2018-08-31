Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Comments on 1H 2018 Results of the Irish Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 09:00am CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) comments on 1H 2018 earnings results of the Irish banks. The banks, Allied Irish Banks plc , Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank Ireland DAC, Permanent TSB and KBC Bank Ireland plc , delivered a sound performance in 1H18, with core earnings stability, improving asset quality, strengthened capital position and increased core deposit funding. KBRA expects negative gross loan growth in 2018 and most likely in 2019, as the banks are under increased regulatory pressure to reduce their stocks of NPLs.

To access the full report, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:33aCOLIPAYS : Mariners' request for $180 million in public money for Safeco Field may go to King County voters
AQ
03:32aMAILUP : Notification of share capital changes
PU
03:32aAREA SCOREBOARD : Results for Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:27aFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Real Estate Certification
PU
03:27aFUJI : Notice of completing the Fasford Technology Co., Ltd. stock acquisition (formalizing as a subsidiary)
PU
03:27aPANASONIC EL WORKS : "Annual Report 2018" and CSR/Environmental Report Published
PU
03:27aAEGEAN AIRLINES : First Half 2018 Financial Results
PU
03:24aFLAGSTAR BANCORP : Bank taps NICE Actimize for anti-financial crime solutions
AQ
03:24aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Crypto-jacking biggest impact in cybersecurity this year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: 2018 half-year results
5U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA; no deal yet

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.