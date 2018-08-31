KBRA Comments on 1H 2018 Results of the Irish Banks

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) comments on 1H 2018 earnings results of
the Irish banks. The banks, Allied Irish Banks plc , Bank of Ireland,
Ulster Bank Ireland DAC, Permanent TSB and KBC Bank Ireland plc ,
delivered a sound performance in 1H18, with core earnings stability,
improving asset quality, strengthened capital position and increased
core deposit funding. KBRA expects negative gross loan growth in 2018
and most likely in 2019, as the banks are under increased regulatory
pressure to reduce their stocks of NPLs.
