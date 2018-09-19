KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index: August 2018

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its KBRA Credit Profile (KCP)
K-LOC Index for the month of August.
K-LOC Index
The KBRA Loan of Concern (K-LOC) Index decreased this month by 9 bps to
7.97%. Despite an overall decrease in the Index in August, we note that
several vintage Indices experienced increases, including the 2014 and
2017 cohorts that reached 12-month highs of 10.98% and 0.77%,
respectively. There were 56 K-LOCs identified this month across our
coverage universe of both pre-crisis (1.0) and post-crisis (2.0) CMBS at
an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $699.8 million.
About the Index
The August 2018 Index is a composite of 1,158 K-LOCs with an aggregate
UPB of $23.10 billion spread across 260 post-crisis conduit
transactions. For any given cohort, the Index is the quotient of its
aggregate K-LOC balance and the cohort’s defeasance adjusted UPB. As it
includes loans at risk of default, it is a useful, forward-looking
credit barometer, and leads the current CMBS delinquency rate by a
factor of 12.0. However, it is a more refined gauge of credit risk than
the servicer watchlist, as the K-LOC designation is determined by our
team of analysts, which perform in-depth monthly analysis on individual
transactions and the underlying loan collateral.
Please follow this link
to access our KCP K-LOC Index report.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005759/en/