Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index: December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:53pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index for the month of December.

K-LOC Index

The KBRA Loan of Concern (K-LOC) Index increased this month to 7.90%. There were 45 K-LOCs identified in December 2018 across our coverage universe of both pre-crisis (1.0) and post-crisis (2.0) CMBS, with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $571.9 million. Each of the post-crisis vintage Indices increased this month with the exception of the 2016 vintage Index.

About the Index

The December 2018 Index is a composite of 1,255 K-LOCs with an aggregate UPB of $23.33 billion spread across 277 post-crisis conduit transactions. For any given cohort, the Index is the quotient of its aggregate K-LOC balance and the cohort’s defeasance adjusted UPB. As it includes loans at risk of default, it is a useful, forward-looking credit barometer, and leads the current CMBS conduit delinquency rate by a factor of 10.3. However, it is a more refined gauge of credit risk than the servicer watchlist, as the K-LOC designation is determined by our team of analysts, which perform in-depth monthly analysis on individual transactions and the underlying loan collateral.

Please follow this link to access our KCP K-LOC Index report.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:47pAT&T : WarnerMedia Launches Content Innovation Lab With NBA as Initial Partner
DJ
03:46pRecord Revenue Growth for Simon-Kucher & Partners, Driven Primarily by U.S. Business Growth and Digitalization
BU
03:45pTHUNDER BRIDGE ACQUISITION LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:44pUS BANCORP : FORTUNE Recognizes U.S. Bank as a 2019 World's Most Admired Company
BU
03:42pANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : 4Q new orders down 34.2% to RMB426.3m
AQ
03:42pCHINA GOLDJOY : makes offer for shares of New Sports Group
AQ
03:40pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
03:39pKonica Minolta Again Ranked #1 in Brand Loyalty in Brand Keys' 2019 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index
GL
03:38pPG&E shares surge as company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
03:38pMOVEIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves third batch of video games; Tencent still absent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.