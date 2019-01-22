KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index: December 2018

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its KBRA Credit Profile (KCP)
K-LOC Index for the month of December.
K-LOC Index
The KBRA Loan of Concern (K-LOC) Index increased this month to 7.90%.
There were 45 K-LOCs identified in December 2018 across our coverage
universe of both pre-crisis (1.0) and post-crisis (2.0) CMBS, with an
aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $571.9 million. Each of the
post-crisis vintage Indices increased this month with the exception of
the 2016 vintage Index.
About the Index
The December 2018 Index is a composite of 1,255 K-LOCs with an aggregate
UPB of $23.33 billion spread across 277 post-crisis conduit
transactions. For any given cohort, the Index is the quotient of its
aggregate K-LOC balance and the cohort’s defeasance adjusted UPB. As it
includes loans at risk of default, it is a useful, forward-looking
credit barometer, and leads the current CMBS conduit delinquency rate by
a factor of 10.3. However, it is a more refined gauge of credit risk
than the servicer watchlist, as the K-LOC designation is determined by
our team of analysts, which perform in-depth monthly analysis on
individual transactions and the underlying loan collateral.
Please follow this link
to access our KCP K-LOC Index report.
