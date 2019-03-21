Log in
KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index: February 2019

03/21/2019

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index for the month of February.

K-LOC Index

The KBRA Loan of Concern (K-LOC) Index was 7.93% in February 2019. There were 48 K-LOCs identified this month across our coverage universe of both pre-crisis (1.0) and post-crisis (2.0) CMBS, with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $497.3 million.

About the Index

The February 2019 Index is a composite of 1,273 K-LOCs with an aggregate UPB of $23.56 billion spread across 278 post-crisis conduit transactions. For any given cohort, the Index is the quotient of its aggregate K-LOC balance and the cohort’s defeasance adjusted UPB. As it includes loans at risk of default, it is a useful, forward-looking credit barometer, and leads the current CMBS conduit delinquency rate by a factor of 9.18. However, it is a more refined gauge of credit risk than the servicer watchlist, as the K-LOC designation is determined by our team of analysts, which perform in-depth monthly analysis on individual transactions and the underlying loan collateral.

Please follow this link to access our KCP K-LOC Index report.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
