KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index: February 2019

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its KBRA Credit Profile (KCP)
K-LOC Index for the month of February.
K-LOC Index
The KBRA Loan of Concern (K-LOC) Index was 7.93% in February 2019. There
were 48 K-LOCs identified this month across our coverage universe of
both pre-crisis (1.0) and post-crisis (2.0) CMBS, with an aggregate
unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $497.3 million.
About the Index
The February 2019 Index is a composite of 1,273 K-LOCs with an aggregate
UPB of $23.56 billion spread across 278 post-crisis conduit
transactions. For any given cohort, the Index is the quotient of its
aggregate K-LOC balance and the cohort’s defeasance adjusted UPB. As it
includes loans at risk of default, it is a useful, forward-looking
credit barometer, and leads the current CMBS conduit delinquency rate by
a factor of 9.18. However, it is a more refined gauge of credit risk
than the servicer watchlist, as the K-LOC designation is determined by
our team of analysts, which perform in-depth monthly analysis on
individual transactions and the underlying loan collateral.
Please follow this link
to access our KCP K-LOC Index report.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005432/en/