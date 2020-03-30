KBRA Downgrades One Class and Affirms All Other Classes of UBS 2012-C1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) downgrades the Class F certificates to B- (sf) from B (sf). All other outstanding ratings for UBS 2012-C1 are affirmed. Although some of the transaction's credit metrics have improved since the last ratings change in May 2016, the downgrade is primarily driven by an increase in KBRA's estimated loss for Poughkeepsie Galleria (largest, 7.5% of the pool balance), as well as KBRA's estimated losses for four other loans (9.9%). In addition, a Real Estate Owned (REO) asset was disposed of since last review, resulting in a $5.4 million principal loss.

As of the March 2020 remittance period, there are no delinquent loans. However, there is one performing specially serviced loan (1.6%). In addition, there are five loans (16.3%) on the master servicer's watchlist. The specially serviced loan and four watchlist loans (15.8%) have been identified as KBRA Loans of Concern (K-LOCs). K-LOCs consist of specially serviced and REO assets as well non-specially serviced loans in default or at heightened risk of default in the near term.

Excluding K-LOCs with losses, the transaction’s weighted average (WA) KBRA Loan-to-Value (KLTV) of 82.6% has decreased from 92.2% at last review and 95.6% at securitization. The KBRA Debt Service Coverage (KDSC) of 1.24x has decreased from 1.47x at last review and 1.50x at securitization. The top 10 non-defeased loans by balance represent 34.4% of the pool and have each maintained a KBRA Performance Outlook (KPO) of Perform with the exception of Poughkeepsie Galleria (7.5%), Hartford 21 (6.7%), Bridgewater Falls (5.2%), Tharaldson Portfolio (3.3%), and Westminster Square (1.6%), which have KPOs of Underperform.

KBRA reviewed and utilized the most recent property financial information made available by the master servicer for the non-defeased loans to assess individual loan and pool performance. For K-LOCs, this analysis was supplemented with KBRA’s analysts’ projections of potential discrete loss estimates. The results of the analysis were input into KBRA’s CMBS multi-borrower credit model to re-determine KBRA’s credit enhancement levels (C/E) for the pool. The comparison of the updated C/E levels with the transaction’s capital structure, along with other factors such as the near-term loan maturity profile, realized losses, loss projections from K-LOCs, KPOs, and interest shortfalls were considered in determining if rating adjustments were needed on the principal and interest classes. For complete details on KBRA’s analysis, please refer to the surveillance report, as well as links to the publications below.

