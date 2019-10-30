Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Europe Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Banna RMBS DAC (Banna)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes from Banna RMBS DAC. Banna is a static RMBS securitisation. The underlying collateral consists of £111.82 million seasoned first lien by buy-to-let (BTL) properties located primarily in the UK and whose owner/borrowers primarily reside in Ireland. The mortgages were originated by KBC Ireland PLC or its affiliates between 1991 and 2009. The mortgage loan assets were acquired by the Seller, Banna Funding DAC, as part of a larger bulk acquisition in August 2018 from the originators.

Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC (Pepper) is the servicer for the subject portfolio as of November 2018. Pepper was founded in 2012 and has experienced significant growth over the past 12 months through onboarding of new clients and currently has approximately € 10 billion of residential assets under management. The company has experience in the servicing of both residential and commercial real estate assets, and as buy-to-let loans represent a hybrid of the two types of collateral, Pepper is appropriately structured to service the portfolio.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporates a review and analysis of the loan originator, servicer and other key transaction counterparties, a review of the Agreed Upon Procedure Report, use of the KBRA European Mortgage Model (KEMM) for UK mortgages to analyse collateral and borrower attributes, an assessment of the securitisation framework from a structural and legal perspective, and ongoing surveillance of the transaction. This analysis is further described in KBRA’s European RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access the full report, click here.

Disclosures

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Presentation - preliminary results for Q3 2019
PU
12:52pFEDEX : A Critical Delivery for a Colleague's Organ Transplant
PU
12:52pCISCO : The “Containers Without Locks” Approach
PU
12:52pEURASIA MINING : Exercise of Warrants
PU
12:52pVIOHALCO S A : ElvalHalcor submits to the Athens Stock Exchange its trading update for the nine months ended 30 September 2019
PU
12:50pELY Retracts National Inflation Association Articles and Terminates National Inflation Association Agreement
NE
12:49pCLEAR : and United Airlines Expand Partnership to Service Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport
BU
12:49pHartog, Baer & Hand Expands Partnership; Elevates David Little and Andrew Verriere to Principals
GL
12:47pBEST BUY : How Best Buy is training today's girls for tomorrow's tech careers
PU
12:47pSOCIAL CUSTOMER SERVICE : the three stages of maturity
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over $50 billion tie-up
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group