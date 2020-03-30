KBRA Europe Places Seven SBOLT Classes of Notes On Watch Owing To COVID-19 Performance Concerns

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) places three classes of Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2018-1 DAC (“SBOLT 2018-1”) on Watch Developing and four classes of Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-1 DAC (“SBOLT 2019-1”) on Watch Downgrade. The Watch Placements are owing to the economic effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Small businesses in the United Kingdom (UK) are directly impacted by COVID-19 containment measures and their actions are contributing to a broader economic slowdown. Businesses have responded to the slower economic activity and reduced revenue by cutting costs, laying off staff, or closing their doors temporarily (in many cases being forced to do so). Because of these recent and ongoing events, KBRA expects the two referenced transactions to be negatively impacted.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the EU Information Disclosure Form located here and here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

