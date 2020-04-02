KBRA Europe Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Sponsor Support and Structural Features to Insulate UK CMBS From Rent Disruptions

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) releases research regarding UK CMBS transactions. The UK government passed on 25 March a package of measures to support businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including a measure to protect commercial tenants from eviction. The measure will allow tenants to defer rent in March and June. In addition, while landlords will be entitled to take steps to recover deferred rent once the protective period ends, it now seems likely that a significant number of tenants, particularly from the retail sector, will negotiate for outright rent holidays.

While these developments pose the risk that some UK commercial real estate loans will experience a failure to pay, the willingness and ability of sponsors to make debt service payments will reduce risks at loan level. Even if there was a failure to pay, bond level structural features such as liquidity facilities and deferrable interest should insulate bondholders from the direct effects.

As events surrounding the crisis unfold, our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been affected by the virus.

