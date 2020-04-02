Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Europe Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Sponsor Support and Structural Features to Insulate UK CMBS From Rent Disruptions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:32am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) releases research regarding UK CMBS transactions. The UK government passed on 25 March a package of measures to support businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including a measure to protect commercial tenants from eviction. The measure will allow tenants to defer rent in March and June. In addition, while landlords will be entitled to take steps to recover deferred rent once the protective period ends, it now seems likely that a significant number of tenants, particularly from the retail sector, will negotiate for outright rent holidays.

While these developments pose the risk that some UK commercial real estate loans will experience a failure to pay, the willingness and ability of sponsors to make debt service payments will reduce risks at loan level. Even if there was a failure to pay, bond level structural features such as liquidity facilities and deferrable interest should insulate bondholders from the direct effects.

As events surrounding the crisis unfold, our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been affected by the virus.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aNOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Decisions by the Annual General Meeting of Nokian Tyres plc
AQ
10:41aCORBY SPIRIT AND WINE : Canadian Whiskies Earn Acclaim on Global Stage
AQ
10:40aNetflix leads on downloads, but YouTube Kids grabs more hours
RE
10:39aCORRECTION : Altran reaches a new milestone in its development by becoming part of Capgemini Group
AQ
10:39aSettlement of the last part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Ribacka Group in Sweden
GL
10:38aBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against VMware, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:36aBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:36aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:36aSelligent Marketing Cloud Named a Leader in G2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Marketing Automation for Second Quarter in a Row
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Luckin Coffee Announces Formation of Independent Special Committee and Provides Certain I..
3CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group