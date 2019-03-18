KBRA Kroll Bond Rating Agency : Assigns AA- Rating with a Negative Outlook to the State of Connecticut GO Bonds and the Taxable GO Bonds (2019 Series A)

KBRA Assigns AA- Rating with a Negative Outlook to the State of Connecticut GO Bonds and the Taxable GO Bonds (2019 Series A)

NEW YORK, NY (March 18, 2019) - Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- with a Negative Outlook to the State of Connecticut General Obligation Bonds (2019 Series A) and the Taxable General Obligation Bonds (2019 Series A). Additionally, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA- and Negative Outlook on the State's outstanding general obligation bonds as well as the long-term rating of AA- and Negative Outlook on the State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A issued by Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated.

Issuer: State of Connecticut Assigned Rating Outlook

Affirmed Rating Outlook

Issuer: Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated Affirmed Rating Outlook

General Obligation Bonds (2019 Series A) AA- Negative Taxable General Obligation Bonds (2019 Series A) AA- Negative General Obligation Bonds AA- Negative State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A AA- Negative

The rating actions are based on KBRA's U.S. State General Obligation RatingMethodology and an assessment to the following rating determinants identified therein:

• Management Structure, Budgeting Practices and Policies

• Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations

• Financial Performance and Liquidity Position

• State Resource Base

A detailed report to follow.

Analytical Contacts:

Paul Kwiatkoski, Managing Director (646) 731-2387 pkwiatkoski@kbra.com

Patricia McGuigan, Director (646) 731-3350 pmcguigan@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Associate (646) 731-2325 pscherer@kbra.com

