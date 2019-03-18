Log in
KBRA Kroll Bond Rating Agency : Assigns AA- Rating with a Negative Outlook to the State of Connecticut GO Bonds and the Taxable GO Bonds (2019 Series A)

03/18/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

KBRA Assigns AA- Rating with a Negative Outlook to the State of Connecticut GO Bonds and the Taxable GO Bonds (2019 Series A)

NEW YORK, NY (March 18, 2019) - Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- with a Negative Outlook to the State of Connecticut General Obligation Bonds (2019 Series A) and the Taxable General Obligation Bonds (2019 Series A). Additionally, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA- and Negative Outlook on the State's outstanding general obligation bonds as well as the long-term rating of AA- and Negative Outlook on the State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A issued by Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated.

Issuer: State of Connecticut

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

Issuer: Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Bonds (2019 Series A)

AA-

Negative

Taxable General Obligation Bonds (2019 Series A)

AA-

Negative

General Obligation Bonds

AA-

Negative

State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A

AA-

Negative

The rating actions are based on KBRA's U.S. State General Obligation RatingMethodology and an assessment to the following rating determinants identified therein:

  • Management Structure, Budgeting Practices and Policies

  • Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations

  • Financial Performance and Liquidity Position

  • State Resource Base

A detailed report to follow.

Analytical Contacts:

Paul Kwiatkoski, Managing Director (646) 731-2387 pkwiatkoski@kbra.com

Patricia McGuigan, Director (646) 731-3350 pmcguigan@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Associate (646) 731-2325 pscherer@kbra.com

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Disclaimer

KBRA - Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 17:44:06 UTC
