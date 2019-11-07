KBRA Municipal Ratings Available on Bloomberg Terminal Calendar Screens

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) ratings on municipal securities and new issues are now available on the Bloomberg Terminal.

Bloomberg subscribers can find KBRA’s ratings for municipalities by accessing the following functions: MUNI DES<GO> (Description), CDRA<GO> (Calendar), CDRN<GO> (Negotiated Calendar), and CDRC<GO> (Competitive Calendar).

“Bloomberg’s decision is a very welcome affirmation of KBRA’s accelerated growth and coverage in public finance, where we now rate over $310 billion of municipal debt. More and more of the municipal market’s largest and most complex issuers are choosing to use KBRA on their transactions because of the seniority of our analysts, the quality of our reports, and the timeliness of our service,” said William Cox, Senior Managing Director and Senior Analyst in the Funds, Insurance, and Public Finance Ratings groups at KBRA.

To view a full list of KBRA’s Public Finance ratings, please visit www.kbra.com.

