KBRA Publishes RMBS Research: KBRA’s Hurricane Florence RMBS Impact Update

Hurricane Florence is projected to make landfall the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018. The storm is notable not only for its intensity, but for its expected landfall along the East Coast, where a storm of this magnitude has been relatively rare. Large areas of North Carolina and South Carolina (the Carolinas) are expected to experience heavy winds and potentially more devastating rain and storm-surge flooding.

As KBRA has previously done, with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, we are identifying the potential exposure in KBRA’s rated RMBS portfolio. Because of the projected storm’s path at this point, we are including an overview of exposure to the Carolinas. We also include overall collateral concentrations by county in these states as storm damage may be concentrated in more coastal areas of the Carolinas. At this stage, KBRA notes the following:

The Carolinas include 4.18% of the collateral backing KBRA’s rated RMBS 2.0 portfolio.

Potential impact to coastal areas include only 0.76% of the collateral from properties backing KBRA’s rated RMBS portfolio.

While collateral concentrations in KBRA’s RMBS portfolio are higher in areas more commonly impacted by major hurricanes such as Florida (5.5%), we note that potential coastal exposure to Florence is relatively limited as a percentage of KBRA’s rated portfolio.

Potential state exposure to Florence is speculative at this point and the extent of damage to inland areas is unknown, but will be a significant driver of overall final impact analysis.

The Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) covering Charleston, Myrtle Beach-Conway and Wilmington represent 0.34%, 0.19%, and 0.12% of total pool balance within KBRA’s rated RMBS portfolio.

In the publication, KBRA provides a full list of estimated exposures in the Carolinas by current balance for every KBRA rated PLS transaction and original balance for every KBRA rated CRT transaction.

