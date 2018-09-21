KBRA Publishes RMBS Research: “Five Things To Know About Reverse Mortgages”

Because of recent changes which lowered the proceeds level of
FHA-Insured HECM reverse mortgages, many originators focused on HECM
originations have begun to diversify into jumbo, uninsured, proprietary
reverse mortgages (RMs). This trend has been bolstered by demographic
changes which have seen an increase in home equity-rich retirees whom
have not amassed and/or retained enough liquid assets to age-in-place in
their homes. KBRA believes that these factors will give rise, after a
period of absence following the financial crisis, to an increase in both
private and public securitization of jumbo proprietary RMs. In
anticipation of increased interest by those new to the RM sector (and
specifically proprietary products), KBRA published a discussion of five
things to know about reverse mortgages. Topics addressed include:
-
RM Lenders are Offering More Product Options, Including Forward
Mortgages
-
Borrower Credit and Capacity Matter
-
As in RMBS, Property Value is Key, but There are Nuances
-
Negative Amortization Does Have A Couple Positives
-
Prepayments Are Not Dependent On Interest Rates
The discussion of these topics highlights the fact that, although
fundamentally linked to residential real estate risk, the analysis of
RMs on a loan and securitization level requires analytical
considerations that can differ significantly from forward mortgages.
