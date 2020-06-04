KBRA Publishes Rating Report for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

On May 12th 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a BBB- issuer rating with a Stable Outlook for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CCAP” or “the Company”), a business development company (BDC).

CCAP is a publicly-traded BDC, formed in 2015, that focuses on originating and investing in primarily first lien secured debt of private U.S. middle-market companies. The Company is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Crescent Capital Group LP (Crescent) which together with its subsidiaries manages over $28 billion in assets under management, focused on below investment grade credit markets.

The rating reflects Crescent’s well-established franchise in the middle-market lending space, robust origination platform, experienced management team and strong risk management. The rating is also supported by CCAP’s appropriate Debt-to-Equity leverage of 0.92x at March 31, 2020 (1Q20) with a long-term target range of 1.0x-1.3x, solid asset coverage cushion to support growth, adequate liquidity profile with minimal near-term debt maturities and a diversified investment portfolio comprised predominately of first lien secured loans (79% of total investments) at 1Q20. The rating is balanced by CCAP’s limited operating history and a fully secured funding profile as well as the inherent risks associated with operating as a BDC such as distribution requirements that may limit financial flexibility and the illiquid nature of the Company’s portfolio.

The ratings are assigned using KBRA’s Global Finance Company Rating Methodology, published November 28, 2017.

