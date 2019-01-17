Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Publishes Rating Report for ELCO Mutual Life and Annuity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 06:03pm EST

On December 21, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of BBB- with a Stable Outlook to ELCO Mutual Life and Annuity (ELCO), a life insurance and annuity company based in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

The rating reflects ELCO’s consistent strong top-line growth and stable operating income, which is largely being generated by its flagship product, a Medicaid-compliant annuity (MCA). The MCA is a unique product and carries significant barriers to entry, as it is largely marketed by elder law attorneys. The product design provides significant advantages to ELCO including irrevocability (cannot be surrendered or assigned to a third party); level payouts for a guaranteed period (making it predictable); and considerable spreads. Additionally, KBRA views the market for MCA products as relatively untapped with few competitors, which could support significant growth in the foreseeable future. ELCO employs a niche strategy within the senior market and benefits from a balanced portfolio of annuity and life insurance products, which should help diversify its reserve mix over time.

Tempering these credit strengths is ELCO’s substantial growth in annuity deposits, which has led to significant reserve increases and negatively impacted its capital ratios. This growth has historically necessitated extensive use of reinsurance to alleviate the capital strain. Although KBRA views the company’s current capitalization as adequate, ELCO’s risk-adjusted capital ratios have historically been modest when compared to peers. KBRA recognizes the improvements that management has made in the last few years, as reserve growth appears to be stabilizing and operating earnings have facilitated capital growth since year-end 2015. Moreover, KBRA believes there is room for improvement in ELCO’s corporate governance, strategic planning and enterprise risk management (ERM) processes. KBRA views corporate governance, strategic planning, and ERM practices as essential for a life insurer to remain financially sound over the long term.

The rating is based on KBRA’s Global Insurer & Insurance Holding Company Rating Methodology published on October 10, 2017.

Please click here to access the full report or visit www.kbra.com.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24pTRIAN TO SKIP PPG BOARD CHALLENGE AFTER NEW COMMITMENTS : sources
RE
06:24pSCALABLE SOLUTIONS FOR THE AI DATA PIPELINE : FlashStack for AI
PU
06:23pKOENIG & BAUER : Tetra Pak ramps up carton packaging customisation with digital printing
AQ
06:23pUncertainty about rainfall remains high
AQ
06:23pALIBABA : Digital transformation support for Rwanda from Alibaba
AQ
06:23pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson, Qualcomm complete 5G data call
AQ
06:22pVIACOM : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06:21pFDA Advisory Committee Votes on Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as Treatment for Adults With Type 1 Diabetes
GL
06:21pIDACORP, INC. : Declares Dividend
PR
06:20pLEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 17, 2019 to Discuss Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Sotagliflozin in Type 1 Diabetes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Six Semi-Finalists to Showcase at #DisruptMining Innovation Expo
3MESA AIR GROUP INC : Mesa Air Group Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
4CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : Quarterly Activities Report – December 2018
5ROWAN COMPANIES PLC : ROWAN : Adjourns Shareholder Meeting as It Reviews Ensco Bid

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.