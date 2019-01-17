KBRA Publishes Rating Report for ELCO Mutual Life and Annuity

On December 21, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an
insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of BBB- with a Stable Outlook
to ELCO Mutual Life and Annuity (ELCO), a life insurance and annuity
company based in Lake Bluff, Illinois.
The rating reflects ELCO’s consistent strong top-line growth and stable
operating income, which is largely being generated by its flagship
product, a Medicaid-compliant annuity (MCA). The MCA is a unique product
and carries significant barriers to entry, as it is largely marketed by
elder law attorneys. The product design provides significant advantages
to ELCO including irrevocability (cannot be surrendered or assigned to a
third party); level payouts for a guaranteed period (making it
predictable); and considerable spreads. Additionally, KBRA views the
market for MCA products as relatively untapped with few competitors,
which could support significant growth in the foreseeable future. ELCO
employs a niche strategy within the senior market and benefits from a
balanced portfolio of annuity and life insurance products, which should
help diversify its reserve mix over time.
Tempering these credit strengths is ELCO’s substantial growth in annuity
deposits, which has led to significant reserve increases and negatively
impacted its capital ratios. This growth has historically necessitated
extensive use of reinsurance to alleviate the capital strain. Although
KBRA views the company’s current capitalization as adequate, ELCO’s
risk-adjusted capital ratios have historically been modest when compared
to peers. KBRA recognizes the improvements that management has made in
the last few years, as reserve growth appears to be stabilizing and
operating earnings have facilitated capital growth since year-end 2015.
Moreover, KBRA believes there is room for improvement in ELCO’s
corporate governance, strategic planning and enterprise risk management
(ERM) processes. KBRA views corporate governance, strategic planning,
and ERM practices as essential for a life insurer to remain financially
sound over the long term.
The rating is based on KBRA’s Global
Insurer & Insurance Holding Company Rating Methodology
published on October 10, 2017.
Please click here
to access the full report or visit www.kbra.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005837/en/