KBRA Release Rating Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA With Stable Outlook to the TBTA General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)

On November 19, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes).

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA also affirmed the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding subordinate revenue bonds.

Issuer: Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels or "TBTA") Assigned Rating(s) Outlook General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C AA Stable General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes) AA Stable Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook General Revenue Bonds AA Stable Subordinate Revenue Bonds AA- Stable

