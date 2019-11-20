Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Release Rating Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA With Stable Outlook to the TBTA General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 02:55pm EST

On November 19, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes).

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA also affirmed the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding subordinate revenue bonds.

Issuer: Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels or "TBTA")

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C

AA

Stable

General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)

AA

Stable

Affirmed

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Revenue Bonds

AA

Stable

Subordinate Revenue Bonds

AA-

Stable

To view this report, click here.

Methodology Used:

CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pCOBB EMC : breaks records for reliability, low rates and customer satisfaction
PR
03:34pTIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL : Declares November 2019 Dividend
AQ
03:33pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HAS SKILLS TO BUILD AIRBUS WINGS : Ceo
RE
03:33pCOINME : Expands Bitcoin Purchase Network by Adding Coinstar Kiosk Locations in Denver
PR
03:32pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zendesk, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZEN
GL
03:32pPRATT & WHITNEY : to Open New Facility Dedicated to Ceramic Matrix Composites
PR
03:31pGlobal Automotive Telematics Market 2018-2022 | 18% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
03:29pET CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Energy Transfer LP
PR
03:28pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
03:27pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group