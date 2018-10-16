KBRA Releases 2018/2019 Overview of the Aircraft Lessor Leasing Sector

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its 2018/1019 overview of the
aircraft leasing industry. Key takeaways discussed in the full report
are as follows:
KBRA expects the highly competitive landscape in the aircraft leasing
industry to remain a theme for the near-term driving further
consolidation. However, rising interest rates—while not good for
funding—could help slow the inflow of capital into the industry and help
moderate some of the negative effects of high competition stemming from
abundant liquidity.
Last year marked another eventful year for the global aircraft leasing
industry with further consolidation among lessors (and even OEMs),
active lessor ownership exchanges, and an increasingly difficult
operating environment for airlines around the globe. Investor interest
in buying out whole leasing platforms continued to be strong too, with a
few newcomers taking ownership of established lessors, and others
trading numerous large portfolios of aircraft.
Most tie-ups focused on creating the scale necessary to compete better
globally while helping to mitigate rising interest rates through better
access to funding. Responding to lease rate pressure which has been a
continuous challenge for many lessors, though it has recently somewhat
abated. Scale and diversification can also help protect against pockets
of airline weakness while potentially achieving better pricing from OEMs.
Most lessors have tried to reduce the average age of their portfolios
through actively trading and selling older aircraft and purchasing new,
technologically advanced aircraft—all the while extending average
remaining lease terms. With a diverse array of funding options
available, lessors continue to grow and represent a key role in aircraft
financing markets with several merging and selling portfolios to
maintain their competitive edge. Earnings margins are robust despite
lease rate pressure and lessors continue to manage down leverage metrics
and de-risk balance sheets.
Risks include pressure on airline profitability because of the notable
rise in fuel cost and regional currency depreciation with potential
negative impact on lessors. Aircraft delivery delays have been another
source of concern for some lessors as well; while higher interest rates
can constrain access to capital markets and pose a short-term funding
mismatch since lease rates lag movements in rates by a few quarters.
Other challenges remain for those lessors exposed to geographic and/or
asset concentrations. Other than regional macroeconomic volatility
impacting some lessors more than others, risks include weaknesses in
wide-body or other less liquid aircraft which could lead to
impairments—particularly for lessors facing end of lease term while
lease rates are under pressure and reconfiguration for new lessees
costly.
Despite these pressure points on an otherwise healthy sector, KBRA notes
that lessors with solid credit fundamentals, diversification and scale
as well as established niche players should still perform well given a
combination of strong demand for aircraft and leasing, diverse sources
of funding, relatively strong net income, and still solid airline
fundamentals overall.
