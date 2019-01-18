Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases 2018 Aircraft Lessors and Secured Aircraft: Year in Review and 2019 Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:38pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) released a Year in Review and 2019 Outlook for aircraft lessors and secured aircraft transactions.

The global aviation industry experienced another eventful year in 2018 amid continuing consolidation and scale building. Sector trends included active lessor ownership exchanges, reentry of international sovereign funds, sizable investments by U.S. private equity (PE) firms as well as consolidation among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Notably, this trend coincided with a more difficult operating environment for airlines given volatility in fuel prices and the continued strength of the U.S. dollar against other currencies, both of which have pressured profitability for carriers, particularly for airlines whose revenues are not largely dollar-denominated. The magnitude of these headwinds varied globally, with several smaller, more exposed airlines affected more than others, while some were forced to file for bankruptcy with negative but manageable credit impact on lessors.

KBRA’s ratings of the aviation sector continued to expand in 2018, following 23 transaction ratings assigned to recourse debt (backed directly by an airline or leases to airlines, or by lessors). KBRA has assigned 83 ratings to recourse aviation debt since inception of coverage in 2013 and continues to maintain an edge for rating unique and complex structures. In 2018, as in previous years, KBRA assigned ratings to new structures and expects this trend to continue in 2019.

KBRA expects 2019 to be an active year for large-scale sales of aircraft portfolios as lessors continue to proactively manage their fleets. This will either lead to more consolidation and/or the emergence of new leasing platforms of notable size. The situation bodes well for a robust financing pipeline this year to include larger senior unsecured and secured aircraft issuance by lessors, as well as ABS financings for the sale of mid-life assets. Despite recent market volatility, financing markets for aviation debt should continue to remain robust in 2019 given strong OEM order backlogs and healthy industry fundamentals, albeit at higher costs because of rising rates. KBRA expects public issuance by lessors to be strong due to larger bond sizes and as lessors increasingly enter the investment-grade ranks with more tendency to tap senior unsecured financings.

To read the full report, please click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:19pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited (BIL) Rights Issue
PU
07:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Liberty Health Science Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LHSIF
GL
07:14pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Description Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
07:09pSO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of January 14
PU
07:09pAMERICAN MANGANESE : Pilot Plant Arrives at Kemetco Testing Facility
PU
07:08pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Important January 31 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) by Kessler Topaz as Lead Counsel for the Class
GL
07:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA
GL
07:02pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
GL
06:52pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
GL
06:52pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XPO
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satis..
2TOACHI MINING INC : TOACHI MINING : Announces Strategic Financing of up to C$1,500,000
3CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Takes Steps to Implement Arbitration Award
4RIZAL RESOURCES CORP : CHAINODE OPPORTUNITIES CORP :. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
5LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C. : Announce a Settlement for Those Who Have Transacted in Euribor Products Between Ju..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.