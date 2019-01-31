KBRA Releases 2018 Consumer Loan Marketplace Lending Year in Review and 2019 Outlook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) publishes its 2018 Consumer Loan Marketplace Lending Year in Review and 2019 Outlook. The report found that 2018 was another notable year in the consumer loan marketplace lending (MPL) space. Total consumer loan MPL ABS securitization issuance (excluding student loans) in 2018 reached record levels of $8.7 billion, up 11% from $7.8 billion in 2017. In addition, consumer loan ABS volume from most MPL platforms included in KBRA’s analysis is above their 2017 levels. However, MPL ABS securitization loan volume saw a 17% year-over-year decline in Q4 2018, due to increased volatility and a sell-off in risk which pushed spreads 35-45bps wider by year-end. While securitization remained the preferred long-term funding choice, MPL platforms continue to diversify their sources of funding to include pass-through notes and balance sheet funding through bank warehouse lines.

KBRA rated 21 consumer loan MPL securitizations in 2018, bringing our total to 52 rated securitizations in the space. KBRA continues to be the leading rating agency in the consumer MPL sector and remains the top rating agency in terms of market share and rated bond amount. KBRA’s 2018 year in review and 2019 outlook provides:

Information regarding consumer MPL ABS growth and spreads

Detailed loan origination and ABS issuance volume by platform

Securitization performance and rating trends

Comparison of collateral characteristics, lending license arrangements, and funding sources

A synopsis of legal and regulatory developments affecting the sector

KBRA’s outlook for 2019

