KBRA Releases 2018 Consumer Loan Marketplace Lending Year in Review and 2019 Outlook

01/31/2019 | 01:45pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) publishes its 2018 Consumer Loan Marketplace Lending Year in Review and 2019 Outlook. The report found that 2018 was another notable year in the consumer loan marketplace lending (MPL) space. Total consumer loan MPL ABS securitization issuance (excluding student loans) in 2018 reached record levels of $8.7 billion, up 11% from $7.8 billion in 2017. In addition, consumer loan ABS volume from most MPL platforms included in KBRA’s analysis is above their 2017 levels. However, MPL ABS securitization loan volume saw a 17% year-over-year decline in Q4 2018, due to increased volatility and a sell-off in risk which pushed spreads 35-45bps wider by year-end. While securitization remained the preferred long-term funding choice, MPL platforms continue to diversify their sources of funding to include pass-through notes and balance sheet funding through bank warehouse lines.

KBRA rated 21 consumer loan MPL securitizations in 2018, bringing our total to 52 rated securitizations in the space. KBRA continues to be the leading rating agency in the consumer MPL sector and remains the top rating agency in terms of market share and rated bond amount. KBRA’s 2018 year in review and 2019 outlook provides:

  • Information regarding consumer MPL ABS growth and spreads
  • Detailed loan origination and ABS issuance volume by platform
  • Securitization performance and rating trends
  • Comparison of collateral characteristics, lending license arrangements, and funding sources
  • A synopsis of legal and regulatory developments affecting the sector
  • KBRA’s outlook for 2019

To access the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
