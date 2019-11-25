Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases 2020 RMBS Outlook: The Year Non-Prime Takes the Lead?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 03:46pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) presents updates for issuance volume trends and forecasts, spreads, and collateral performance trends. We’ve also included a Themes to Watch in 2020 section to highlight some of the challenges and opportunities faced by RMBS in 2019 with potential impact on the 2020 RMBS market.

  • RMBS 2.0 volumes in 2019 are on target to close at around $58 billion, up 21% year-over-year (YoY) and easily outpaces the 2018 level. The main event in 2019 RMBS issuance was the tremendous growth experienced in the Non-Prime sector, which KBRA forecasts will end the year up 127% on an annualized basis.
  • New Issuers: New issuers have entered the RMBS Jumbo Prime and FirstKey Mortgage sponsored the first publicly rated RMBS HELOC securitization: Towd Point HE Trust 2019-HE1.
  • Performance metrics for all RMBS 2.0 sectors remain relatively positive as losses in prime, CRT, and even non-prime transactions have been nearly zero. Serious delinquencies have risen somewhat significantly for older vintages of non-prime but generally remain benign for more recent vintages.

Ratings Activity

In Q4 2019, KBRA issued pre-sale reports for 22 transactions as of November; 10 prime transactions, including one expanded-prime transaction, three Credit Risk Transfers (CRT), and five non-prime transactions.

KBRA took surveillance rating actions on 4,207 outstanding ratings in 2019, including 501 upgrades, 3,650 affirmations, and 96 withdrawals. The rating actions were mainly as a result of periodic reviews, however, a significant portion (756 rated classes) was due to an intra-annual review of KBRA’s CRT ratings across 32 transactions.

To access the report, please click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pVVC EXPLORATION : Debt Financing Closing and New Private Placement Financing
AQ
04:01pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Intersects 161 g/t Au Over 8.0 Metres at Windfall
AQ
04:01pGalapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises
GL
04:01pX4 PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offering
BU
04:01pPG&E : First Major Winter Storm of the Season Expected to Impact Northern and Central California This Week
BU
04:01pBett announces global partnership with SMART Technologies
GL
04:01pARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results
BU
04:00pHow LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE
03:59pDONALDSON CO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:59pBERNARD ARNAULT : Inside LVMH, Tiffany to Fall Under CEO Arnault's Exacting Eye
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group