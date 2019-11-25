KBRA Releases 2020 RMBS Outlook: The Year Non-Prime Takes the Lead?

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) presents updates for issuance volume trends and forecasts, spreads, and collateral performance trends. We’ve also included a Themes to Watch in 2020 section to highlight some of the challenges and opportunities faced by RMBS in 2019 with potential impact on the 2020 RMBS market.
RMBS 2.0 volumes in 2019 are on target to close at around $58 billion, up 21% year-over-year (YoY) and easily outpaces the 2018 level. The main event in 2019 RMBS issuance was the tremendous growth experienced in the Non-Prime sector, which KBRA forecasts will end the year up 127% on an annualized basis.
New Issuers: New issuers have entered the RMBS Jumbo Prime and FirstKey Mortgage sponsored the first publicly rated RMBS HELOC securitization: Towd Point HE Trust 2019-HE1.
Performance metrics for all RMBS 2.0 sectors remain relatively positive as losses in prime, CRT, and even non-prime transactions have been nearly zero. Serious delinquencies have risen somewhat significantly for older vintages of non-prime but generally remain benign for more recent vintages.
Ratings Activity
In Q4 2019, KBRA issued pre-sale reports for 22 transactions as of November; 10 prime transactions, including one expanded-prime transaction, three Credit Risk Transfers (CRT), and five non-prime transactions.
KBRA took surveillance rating actions on 4,207 outstanding ratings in 2019, including 501 upgrades, 3,650 affirmations, and 96 withdrawals. The rating actions were mainly as a result of periodic reviews, however, a significant portion (756 rated classes) was due to an intra-annual review of KBRA’s CRT ratings across 32 transactions.
