KBRA Releases Aircraft ABS 2019 Outlook: We've Reached Our Cruising Altitude

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) looks back at aircraft ABS primary and
secondary market activity, as well as several developing trends and
challenges facing the sector.
In general, we believe that aircraft lease fundamentals are on solid
footing as the market continues to benefit from increasing demand for
air travel, particularly in emerging economies, as well as solid airline
fundamentals. Aircraft ABS utilization rates have averaged close to 100%
since 2013 and debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) have been trending
upward as rising rates have supported higher lease rates in the
aggregate. As long as the economy does not meaningfully slow over the
next 12 months, aircraft ABS credit fundamentals should remain well
contained in 2019.
To access the full report, click here.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005541/en/