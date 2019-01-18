Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Aircraft ABS 2019 Outlook: We've Reached Our Cruising Altitude

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:25pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) looks back at aircraft ABS primary and secondary market activity, as well as several developing trends and challenges facing the sector.

In general, we believe that aircraft lease fundamentals are on solid footing as the market continues to benefit from increasing demand for air travel, particularly in emerging economies, as well as solid airline fundamentals. Aircraft ABS utilization rates have averaged close to 100% since 2013 and debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) have been trending upward as rising rates have supported higher lease rates in the aggregate. As long as the economy does not meaningfully slow over the next 12 months, aircraft ABS credit fundamentals should remain well contained in 2019.

To access the full report, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:19pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited (BIL) Rights Issue
PU
07:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Liberty Health Science Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LHSIF
GL
07:14pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Description Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
07:09pSO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of January 14
PU
07:09pAMERICAN MANGANESE : Pilot Plant Arrives at Kemetco Testing Facility
PU
07:08pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Important January 31 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) by Kessler Topaz as Lead Counsel for the Class
GL
07:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA
GL
07:02pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
GL
06:52pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
GL
06:52pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XPO
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satis..
2TOACHI MINING INC : TOACHI MINING : Announces Strategic Financing of up to C$1,500,000
3CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Takes Steps to Implement Arbitration Award
4RIZAL RESOURCES CORP : CHAINODE OPPORTUNITIES CORP :. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
5LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C. : Announce a Settlement for Those Who Have Transacted in Euribor Products Between Ju..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.