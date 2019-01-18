KBRA Releases Alternate Channels: The Evolution of Aircraft Sales and Fleet Management

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a commentary regarding the
evolution of aircraft sales and fleet management.
In KBRA’s view, consistent and efficient aircraft sales is a key
strategic focus of many aircraft lessors, as they attempt to manage
portfolio risk and maintain strong credit metrics. Since newer and more
technologically advanced aircraft yield better lease rates, stronger
residual values and potentially more liquidity, many lessors focus on
selling older aircraft—often to third-party investors via asset-backed
securities (ABS) and side-car financing vehicles. These structures allow
lessors to free up capital and support growth, while maintaining a
strong liquidity position, often measured by the percentage of
unencumbered assets, which is arguably one of the most important factors
for lessors striving to access the unsecured credit markets. Although
most large aircraft lessors possess the in-house expertise (including
technical, credit and legal capabilities) to manage aircraft from
cradle-to-grave, they often do not wish to own the aircraft for 25+
years. Ownership of older aircraft may conflict with the young weighted
average age that many lessors seek to maintain and ties up capital that
could otherwise be used for further growth.
Side-car vehicles and aircraft lease ABS provide lessors with the
ability to free up capital, manage aircraft type and airline
concentration risks, maintain a youthful fleet, as well as to divest
non-core assets. These structures also enable the lessor to retain
servicing rights, allowing them to maintain important airline
relationships, while generating significant fee revenue. The good news
for the lessors is these vehicles have attracted investor interest in
recent years, with a notable focus on higher yielding mid-life to
vintage aircraft. The report discusses some of these trends in these
structures.
