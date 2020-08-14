KBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for July

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its auto loan ABS indices for July.

July remittance reports showed solid auto loan credit performance during the June collection period, despite the labor market recovery losing steam as new COVID-19 cases surged across much of the Southern and Western United States.

Early-stage delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due) increased 4bp month-over-month (MoM) but fell 44bp year-over-year (YoY) to 0.74% in the KBRA Prime Auto Loan Index, while the percentage of borrowers in the early stages of delinquency in the KBRA Non-Prime Auto Loan Index rose to 5.91%, up 4bp MoM but down 304bp YoY.

