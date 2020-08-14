Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its auto loan ABS indices for July.

July remittance reports showed solid auto loan credit performance during the June collection period, despite the labor market recovery losing steam as new COVID-19 cases surged across much of the Southern and Western United States.

Early-stage delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due) increased 4bp month-over-month (MoM) but fell 44bp year-over-year (YoY) to 0.74% in the KBRA Prime Auto Loan Index, while the percentage of borrowers in the early stages of delinquency in the KBRA Non-Prime Auto Loan Index rose to 5.91%, up 4bp MoM but down 304bp YoY.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pFRP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:12pBJS RESTAURANTS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pBLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:11pBJ's Restaurants, Inc. Announces Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
02:09pCUREVAC IN TALKS WITH PHARMA COMPANIES ABOUT PARTNERSHIP : Sueddeutsche
RE
02:09pTrump Administration picks McKesson for coronavirus vaccine distribution
RE
02:08pPCT LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pLIVE CURRENT MEDIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pSUMMER ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
3LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
4VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
5Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group