KBRA Releases Bank Talk: The After-Show

08/15/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the release of this month’s edition of Bank Talk: The After-Show.

This month in Bank Plumbing and Sponsored Repos, Ethan and Van discuss how the financial crisis and bank regulatory reforms enacted in its wake resulted in a significantly smaller repo market, which hurt market liquidity in the Treasury market.

Ethan explains how the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation’s new expanded sponsored repo program may help increase repo by affording greater access to the repo market to a wider universe of liquidity providers and takers, including midsize and smaller money market firms and banks on one end, as well as regional dealers on the other.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


