KBRA Releases Bank Talk: The After-Show

This month in Bank Plumbing and Sponsored Repos, Ethan and Van discuss how the financial crisis and bank regulatory reforms enacted in its wake resulted in a significantly smaller repo market, which hurt market liquidity in the Treasury market.

Ethan explains how the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation’s new expanded sponsored repo program may help increase repo by affording greater access to the repo market to a wider universe of liquidity providers and takers, including midsize and smaller money market firms and banks on one end, as well as regional dealers on the other.

