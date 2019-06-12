Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases CREFC Day Three Recap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases the recap for day three of the CREFC conference. The third and final day of the conference involved a program consisting of three sessions, including an education session called CMBS 201: Servicing Participants and Processes.

The opening session of the day—Commercial Mortgage-Backed (In)Securities: Challenges and Opportunities Facing CMBS—delved into the current state of the CMBS market and started with a discussion of issuance volume. Panelists noted CMBS issuance, particularly in the conduit space, has been adversely impacted by a variety of factors, including government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) originations, a shift in property type allocations, a limited pool of maturing CMBS loans and an increased number of financing sources. Notwithstanding issuance concerns, one panelist noted credit metrics are healthy, credit enhancement levels are stable, and the conduit space is “very investable”.

Panelists also advanced numerous ideas on how to improve the CMBS product offering, including: reversing the placement of amortization and interest-only (IO) periods during the loan term (aka, IO on the back end); reducing the multiple levels of review by servicing parties; reallocating certain duties from the master to special servicer and encouraging a stronger relationship between the two parties; and standardizing the definition of common terms in the PSA (including net cash flow and loan triggers). Overall, the panelists identified many challenges and opportunities facing the CMBS market and noted that, since the Great Financial Crisis and in the wake of implementing risk retention, the market has proved to be resilient.

The day’s second panel—At the Table or on the Menu?: CRE Government and Regulatory Update—discussed political and regulatory matters influencing the commercial real estate (CRE) capital markets. Key topics included trade wars with China and Mexico tariffs, the upcoming 2020 election, and CRE regulatory policies: HVCRE, Opportunity Zones, GSE reform, CECL, beneficial ownership, CFIUS, and HMDA.

This concludes our coverage of the June 2019 CREFC conference. KBRA was proud to sponsor the event, along with over 30 other firms.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:25pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AAC Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AAC
GL
06:24pUS BANCORP : Majority looking to invest, but awareness of accessible options lags behind
PU
06:24pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 12, 2019CN donates $150,000 to the Milton District Hospital Foundation
PU
06:24pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Indivior PLC – INVVY
GL
06:23pCFM wins blockbuster jet engine order from IndiGo - sources
RE
06:22pMICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
PR
06:22pRLGY ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Realogy Holdings Corp. - RLGY
BU
06:20pMaple Gold defines new NE target based on results of winter 2019 Induced Polarization program
NE
06:20pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI
GL
06:19pHusky to pay $3.8 million fine for 2016 oil spill in Saskatchewan
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
2AIRBUS SE : CFM WINS BLOCKBUSTER JET ENGINE ORDER FROM INDIGO: sources
3WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Walmart overhauls Jet.com as online business fails to deliver results
4CI First Asset Can-Materials Covered Call ETF Announces Unitholder Meeting
5CODA SIGNATURE : CEO Mark Grindeland to Head MJBizCon NEXT Panel on Integrating Tech in the Cannabis Indust..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About