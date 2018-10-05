KBRA Releases CREFC First Annual CRE CLO Conference – Recap

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases conference recap. CREFC’s first
Annual CRE CLO Conference in New York City attracted 475 attendees. It
was a full day dedicated to the fast growing CRE CLO market. The five
panel sessions covered perspectives from CRE CLO issuers, investors,
bankers, lawyers and rating agencies. The overall sentiment was that CRE
CLOs are a viable and widely accepted part of the commercial real estate
bridge lending market and issuance volume should be sustainable, subject
to the ebb and flow of the capital markets.
The day kicked off with welcome remarks from conference chairs Kunal
Singh, Managing Director of JPMorgan’s CMBS Capital Markets Group, and
Richard Jones, Partner at Dechert LLP. The chairs laid out how CRE CLOs
have become a financing vehicle for bridge lenders and can be uniquely
structured to their business needs. 11 of the 16 recent CRE CLOs issuers
participated in the various panel sessions.
Eric Thompson of Kroll Bond Rating Agency, one of the sponsors of the
event, provided a brief overview of issuance and the CRE CLO product.
Year-to-date issuance is 29% over full-year 2017, and 2018 activity
could more than double last year’s volume. In regard to the collateral
composition of the transactions, Thompson indicated that today’s CRE
CLOs are primarily comprised of short-term first lien whole loan
product, making it different from the CRE CDO’s created prior to the
financial crisis, many of which included exposure to subordinate debt
and securities. The loans themselves are generally used to provide
bridge financing for transitional assets. The CRE CLOs have different
structures and features compared to CMBS with future funding
requirements and active management of loan assets in the securitization.
All this was discussed in greater detail in the sessions ahead.
CRE CLO 2.0
The conference began with an overview of CRE CLOs 2.0. What are they?
How are they different from CMBS? How are they different from 1.0?
A CRE CLO is a securitization vehicle for commercial real estate bridge
loans. CRE CLOs serve as an alternative to other forms of financing such
as traditional bank warehouse lines. The vehicles are primarily
collateralized by first lien loans on transitional assets. Issuers are
usually qualified REIT subsidiaries that are required to retain the
below investment grade securities (typically 20-25% of the deal).
In contrast to CMBS REMIC securitizations, CLOs are driven by the need
for flexibility. Sponsors want the ability to manage the pools and to
work out issues with the assets prior to the loans going to special
servicing. Whether a deal is static (meaning that all principal proceeds
are applied to the payment waterfall) or managed (meaning that principal
proceeds may be used to acquire pari-passu loan participations), a ramp
up period may also be present which allows the issuer to acquire
additional assets post-closing. The issuer also has the ability to
substitute or replace credit impaired or defaulted assets. Paydown of
principal on the senior notes can also occur if overcollateralization
and/or interest coverage note protection tests are not met. Another
feature unique to CLOs is that certain notes may be PIKable, meaning
that interest on those classes may be deferred. The deferred interest is
added to the outstanding principal balance of such class, accruing
interest at the note interest rate.
CRE CLOs in 2.0 are very different from the CRE CDOs issued pre-crisis,
which may have offered the ability to more freely trade assets.
Critically, the pre-crisis deals’ collateral composition varied widely
from the first lien mortgage loans of 2.0 and included subordinate B
notes, mezzanine loans, B pieces, CMBS, other CRE CDOs, and REIT debt.
There was a portion of the market that utilized such vehicles for
arbitrage, as opposed to today’s CRE CLOs, which are primarily used as a
financing tool.
The CRE CLO market is robust, and the panel sees increased activity for
the remainder of 2018 and into next year, including the entrance into
the market of new issuers. Panelists also predicted an increase in the
average size of deals, possibly as high as $600 million.
Bridge Loans: The Raw Materials Behind CRE CLOs
The panel covered many aspects of the underlying collateral of the CRE
CLOs. It included four issuers, Eric Thompson from KBRA, and two
attorneys. The issuers on the panel were diverse, representing programs
that originate loans as small as $4 million and as large as $200
million. They also covered the gamut of the markets with some focused on
primary and secondary markets and others who looked for value in
tertiary markets. One commonality among the issuers is a propensity to
focus on multifamily followed by office and less so on lodging and
retail.
The panelists kicked off the session describing their definition of a
bridge loan. As described by one panelist, it is a loan on a property
that is not yet stabilized or will experience an event in the next two
to three years that would make it not stabilized. Everyone agreed that
bridge loans were not intended to finance ground up construction, but
opinions regarding the extent of renovation/rehab that would preclude an
origination varied. Issuers are looking for current debt yield but may
consider fully vacant properties depending on the business plan.
In originating these loans and assessing their credit risk, issuers are
looking at viability of business plans, financial strength of the
borrowers and their experience in executing plans on similar assets.
Panelists highlighted the need for additional documentation and
controls. These include loan provisions related to future funding,
management of reserves, borrower guarantees, and business plan
milestones. Also, ongoing asset management of these loans is critical.
Issuers need frequent business plan updates. These loans may also need
modifications along the way, so adhering to the servicing standard was
emphasized.
Panelist acknowledged that competition for loans has resulted in spread
compression. However, the spread compression seen at the beginning of
the year seems to have hit a floor and has been flat over the past few
months.
Before starting the afternoon sessions, Lisa Pendergast, Executive
Director of CREFC, said a few words. Lisa emphasized how today’s market
is very different from pre-crisis CRE CDOs and shouldn’t be
characterized as 2.0. The CRE CLO market provides borrowers with a new
source of bridge financing, non-bank lenders an additional option for
financing their business, and investors relative value from a short-term
floating rate investment. She also indicated that CREFC is continuing
its involvement in the Alternate Reference Rate Committee under the
auspices of the Fed in order to identify a sustainable alternative to
LIBOR. Given the floating rate nature of CRE CLOs, the transition from
LIBOR is a significant issue for this market segment. She also indicated
that CREFC is examining recent results from a member survey soliciting
feedback on the Investor Reporting Package and is considering adding new
reporting fields germane to the asset class.
The afternoon included two sessions closed to the media that covered the
issuer perspective in more detail and the state of the market & emerging
trends.
CRE CLO – Investor Focus
The last open session of the day focused on the investor. The panel
participants collectively represented over $3 billion in CRE CLO
investments. The investors started off discussing the attractive
features of the asset class, including the relative value and the
floating rate short term nature of the securities, especially important
in an uncertain rate environment. Since the product also tends to have
higher levels of multifamily, its shorter duration and higher yield make
it attractive compared to agency multifamily paper.
The investors generally accepting of managed deals despite the potential
for negative credit drift and the additional work required to stay on
top of the deal compared to a static deal. They felt the additional
spread received on a managed deal was worth it if they were comfortable
with the sponsor of the CRE CLO. The investors acknowledged that the
market is not presently differentiating sponsor quality in pricing.
CRE CLO liquidity is not as deep as CMBS and in times of volatility
could become much more limited, although presently not an issue. It is
still a very nuanced market and has not evolved yet to include standard
features and provisions across issuers. Given the transitional nature of
the loans, which requires more due diligence by investors, coupled with
short duration, the number of investors willing to spend the time to
make an investment decision may be more limited.
The panel wrapped up with areas investors wanted changed or improved.
These include better transparency on asset level business plans
post-closing, more market depth to facilitate liquidity, additional time
for due diligence prior to closing, standardization of documents, and
additional rating agencies providing credit opinions through the capital
stack.
