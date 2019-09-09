Log in
KBRA : Releases Comment – Hurricane Dorian Bypasses Florida Airports

09/09/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a comment on hurricane-related impact at rated Florida airports.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
