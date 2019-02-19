KBRA Releases Comment – LA Teachers' Strike: The Final Tally

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary regarding the Los
Angeles Unified School District (the “District”) and the outcome of its
recent six-day teachers’ strike. The District reached an agreement with
30,000+ teachers and health and human services workers represented by
the United Teachers Los Angeles on January 22.
While the agreement resolves a major area of operational uncertainty for
the District, the terms of the contract widen the structural deficit in
the District’s $7.39 billion general fund operating budget. Based on the
District’s AB 1200 disclosure, KBRA summarized some key takeaways. To
access this commentary, please click here.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005677/en/