KBRA Releases Comment – LA Teachers' Strike: The Final Tally

02/19/2019 | 10:36am EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary regarding the Los Angeles Unified School District (the “District”) and the outcome of its recent six-day teachers’ strike. The District reached an agreement with 30,000+ teachers and health and human services workers represented by the United Teachers Los Angeles on January 22.

While the agreement resolves a major area of operational uncertainty for the District, the terms of the contract widen the structural deficit in the District’s $7.39 billion general fund operating budget. Based on the District’s AB 1200 disclosure, KBRA summarized some key takeaways. To access this commentary, please click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
