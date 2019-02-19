KBRA Releases Comment – LA Teachers' Strike: The Final Tally

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary regarding the Los Angeles Unified School District (the “District”) and the outcome of its recent six-day teachers’ strike. The District reached an agreement with 30,000+ teachers and health and human services workers represented by the United Teachers Los Angeles on January 22.

While the agreement resolves a major area of operational uncertainty for the District, the terms of the contract widen the structural deficit in the District’s $7.39 billion general fund operating budget. Based on the District’s AB 1200 disclosure, KBRA summarized some key takeaways. To access this commentary, please click here.

