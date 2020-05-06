Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Insurance Webinar Recap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a recap of its Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Insurance: Market Volatility and Insurer Balance Sheets webinar, which was held on May 5.

The discussion brought together KBRA participants and webinar panelists including Erica Mui, Managing Director in FIG Debt Capital Markets at Morgan Stanley; and Nicholas Dranchak, Executive Vice President, Capital Management at BMS Re.

Discussion topics included short- and long-term impacts of the coronavirus, as well as differentiating factors among management teams, capital markets activity, potential industry developments, certain other capital and liquidity considerations, and M&A activity.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:37pNutrien lowers 2020 forecast as corn demand, potash prices hit
RE
06:37pLSB : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:37pBRIGHT HORIZONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:37pALLIED MOTION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:36pCUBIC : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:36pPotbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results on May 12th
GL
06:35pZIX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:35pOPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE : Co-operators Financial Services Limited announces offering of $300 million of 3.327% Senior Unsecured Debentures due 2030
AQ
06:35pWASHINGTON PRIME : Announces Fulventory
BU
06:34pPHARMACYTE BIOTECH : Receives Medical Devices Registration and Submits Pre-EUA Application to the FDA for COVID-19 Diagnostic
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
2U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight
3COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2020-2024 | Changes in Clea..
4TORSTAR CORPORATION : TORSTAR CORPORATION: Result Of Voting For Directors At Annual Meeting Of Class A Shareho..
5Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Q2 HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group