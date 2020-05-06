KBRA Releases Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Insurance Webinar Recap

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a recap of its Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Insurance: Market Volatility and Insurer Balance Sheets webinar, which was held on May 5.

The discussion brought together KBRA participants and webinar panelists including Erica Mui, Managing Director in FIG Debt Capital Markets at Morgan Stanley; and Nicholas Dranchak, Executive Vice President, Capital Management at BMS Re.

Discussion topics included short- and long-term impacts of the coronavirus, as well as differentiating factors among management teams, capital markets activity, potential industry developments, certain other capital and liquidity considerations, and M&A activity.

Click here to view the report.

