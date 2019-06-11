KBRA Releases Day One Recap of the Global ABS 2019 Conference in Barcelona

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a Day One recap of the Global
ABS 2019 conference in Barcelona. The opening day featured panels across
a range of topics, including the role of securitisation across different
asset classes, esoteric investments, nonperforming loans and, above all,
regulatory developments regarding the Simple, Transparent, Standardised
(STS) securitisation framework, as well as the transition away from
LIBOR as a benchmark interest rate.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006044/en/