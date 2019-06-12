Log in
KBRA Releases Day Two Recap of the Global ABS 2019 Conference in Barcelona

0
06/12/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a Day Two recap of the Global ABS 2019 conference in Barcelona. The second day began with welcoming remarks from co-hosts, the AFME and IMN. Following these remarks was a busy day of 24 panels and addresses, which delved into topics including Auto ABS, emerging tech in the securitisation sector, the European CLO market, European nonperforming loans, Dutch and UK RMBS, as well as continued discussion around the STS framework and other regulatory matters that featured prominently yesterday. Additional topics included a panel discussion on the seemingly revived European CMBS market, though that panel was off the record.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


