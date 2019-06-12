KBRA Releases Day Two Recap of the Global ABS 2019 Conference in Barcelona

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a Day Two recap of the Global ABS 2019 conference in Barcelona. The second day began with welcoming remarks from co-hosts, the AFME and IMN. Following these remarks was a busy day of 24 panels and addresses, which delved into topics including Auto ABS, emerging tech in the securitisation sector, the European CLO market, European nonperforming loans, Dutch and UK RMBS, as well as continued discussion around the STS framework and other regulatory matters that featured prominently yesterday. Additional topics included a panel discussion on the seemingly revived European CMBS market, though that panel was off the record.

