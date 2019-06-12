KBRA Releases Day Two Recap of the Global ABS 2019 Conference in Barcelona

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a Day Two recap of the Global
ABS 2019 conference in Barcelona. The second day began with welcoming
remarks from co-hosts, the AFME and IMN. Following these remarks was a
busy day of 24 panels and addresses, which delved into topics including
Auto ABS, emerging tech in the securitisation sector, the European CLO
market, European nonperforming loans, Dutch and UK RMBS, as well as
continued discussion around the STS framework and other regulatory
matters that featured prominently yesterday. Additional topics included
a panel discussion on the seemingly revived European CMBS market, though
that panel was off the record.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005957/en/