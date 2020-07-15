Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases ESG Research: Mexico: Governance Threatens to Impair Post-Pandemic Recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 09:21am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases ESG research which examines governance factors in Mexico. The country’s governance indicators have evolved since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) assumed office on December 1, 2018. AMLO has reversed some previous administrations’ reformist policies and has adopted measures that provide a proverbial “red light” to private investment. However, other policies including a commitment to the free trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada as well as fiscal restraint, have survived the political transition.

While both facets of governance are important to the country’s growth outlook, KBRA is increasingly concerned about the negative signals to investors and the dampening influence this may have on the country’s longer-term growth performance. In our view, the AMLO administration’s statist policies are likely to impair Mexico’s post-pandemic economic recovery and keep fiscal and political risks elevated.

Click here to view the report.

Related Reports

Access for free at www.kbra.com

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (July 15)
AQ
09:37aBIOTRICITY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:36aGLOBALDATA : Indonesian skincare sector is expected to reach US$2.5bn by 2024, says GlobalData
PU
09:36aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Completion and Delivery of 400 Affordable Housing Projects by CMCEG in Taher, Algeria
PU
09:36aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Completion of MCC17's Phase II of Hotel and Service Project in Kuala Lumpur
PU
09:36aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : The Largest Mono-series Lead Smelting and Production System Technologically Patented and Designed by ENFI Started its Trial Operation
PU
09:36aGLOBALDATA : Sales loss in Q4 will not dampen long-term prospects for Dunelm
PU
09:36aVALE S A : Webinar ESG Tailings Dam Management
PU
09:36aUBI BANCA, UNIONCAMERE LOMBARDIA AND INNEXTA : a memorandum for collaboration and support to firms is signed
PU
09:36aPUBLIC SERVICE : Laser technology improves safety and performance
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2Greystone Provides $10.5 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing in Minnesota
3Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Banana Flour Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Product..
4UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : UNITEDHEALTH : Thinking about trading stock or options in Moderna Inc, Vaxart Inc, MGM Re..
5VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : VIVINT SOLAR : Thinking about buying stock in Moleculin Biotech, VBI Vaccines, Rigel Phar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group