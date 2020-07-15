KBRA Releases ESG Research: Mexico: Governance Threatens to Impair Post-Pandemic Recovery

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases ESG research which examines governance factors in Mexico. The country’s governance indicators have evolved since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) assumed office on December 1, 2018. AMLO has reversed some previous administrations’ reformist policies and has adopted measures that provide a proverbial “red light” to private investment. However, other policies including a commitment to the free trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada as well as fiscal restraint, have survived the political transition.

While both facets of governance are important to the country’s growth outlook, KBRA is increasingly concerned about the negative signals to investors and the dampening influence this may have on the country’s longer-term growth performance. In our view, the AMLO administration’s statist policies are likely to impair Mexico’s post-pandemic economic recovery and keep fiscal and political risks elevated.

Click here to view the report.

Related Reports

Access for free at www.kbra.com

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005521/en/