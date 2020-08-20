Log in
KBRA Releases ESG Talks Podcast Episode – The Washington Insiders

08/20/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new ESG Talks podcast episode, The Washington Insiders.

This episode of ESG Talks features the perspectives of the environmental advocacy community in Washington, D.C. Courtney Taylor, a Partner at Cypress Group who focuses on environmental law and regulation, interviews the Environmental Defense Fund’s Senior Director for Strategic Planning, Elgie Holstein. Courtney and Elgie are both Washington insiders, having worked in the capital for years. Courtney held positions at the Environmental Defense Fund, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Interior, while Elgie served in various roles under President Clinton and worked as a senior adviser for energy during President Obama’s election campaign.

Courtney and Elgie discuss how the pandemic is affecting environmental policy priorities, their strategies for the 2020 election, and how the financial industry can help create a more sustainable world.

Listen to the full episode here.

About ESG Talks

ESG Talks is a KBRA Podcast series focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG). This podcast will highlight various ESG hot topics and will include commentary from prominent voices within the ESG community. As we continue to expand globally, KBRA Podcasts is a go-to source for intimate briefings directly from our knowledgeable team members and guests.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
