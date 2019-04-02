KBRA Releases First Circuit Follies: Puerto Rico Ruling Slams Municipal Investors … Again

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its First Circuit Follies:
Puerto Rico Ruling Slams Municipal Investors … Again comment, following
a U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruling on March 26.
Whatever happens next, one thing is clear. The First Circuit’s ruling
regarding the treatment of the Puerto Rico Highway Authority special
revenue bonds will have a profound and lasting impact on the municipal
market.
In this comment, KBRA assesses the outlook for market participants in
dealing with the ruling as well as its potential longer-term effects.
