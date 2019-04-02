Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases First Circuit Follies: Puerto Rico Ruling Slams Municipal Investors … Again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its First Circuit Follies: Puerto Rico Ruling Slams Municipal Investors … Again comment, following a U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruling on March 26.

Whatever happens next, one thing is clear. The First Circuit’s ruling regarding the treatment of the Puerto Rico Highway Authority special revenue bonds will have a profound and lasting impact on the municipal market.

In this comment, KBRA assesses the outlook for market participants in dealing with the ruling as well as its potential longer-term effects.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:37pFORTINET : RPC Bug Hunting Case Studies – Part 2
PU
03:37pDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Why humans, not robots, hold the secret to digital banking
PU
03:37pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Reminds the Public to Call Before You Dig
PU
03:36pSTEVE WYNN : Massachusetts says Wynn Resorts executives concealed sex accusations involving Steve Wynn
RE
03:34pDNI METALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - DNI
AQ
03:32pHARLEY DAVIDSON : workers in Wisconsin reject new labor contract
RE
03:32pASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS : Refinitiv data
RE
03:32pFIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES : Bank Completes Merger with Biscayne Bancshares, Inc., Biscayne Bank
PU
03:32pADOBE : led Consortium Drives New ETSI Standard for Cloud-Based Digital Signatures
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4TESLA : TESLA : will pay $31,000 to settle U.S. EPA hazardous waste claims
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About