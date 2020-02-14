Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Forever 21 Endgame: An Update on CMBS Exposure and Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:28am EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a special report, Forever 21 Endgame: An Update on CMBS Exposure and Impact, which examines CMBS exposure to Forever 21 as either a collateral tenant, non-collateral tenant or recent closure in the wake of the acquisition of the fast-fashion retailer by a consortium of Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners, and Authentic Brands Group. On February 13, 2020, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved an $81.1 million stalking horse bid by the consortium to acquire substantially all of Forever 21’s assets and liabilities. The Stalking Horse Purchase Agreement was executed on February 3 and no other competing bids emerged in a subsequent auction that was held prior to the final approval of the sale. Prior to the acquisition, Simon and Brookfield were two of Forever 21’s largest creditors.

Throughout Forever 21’s bankruptcy proceedings, properties securing CMBS loans have been impacted by announced closures, lease rejections and lease modifications. According to bankruptcy documents, there were 103 domestic store closings as of the end of January 2020. KBRA identified at least 134 lease rejections across seven separate notices, including leases for new store openings and relocation agreements. We have identified 38 properties securing 38 loans in our CMBS coverage universe, $6.7 billion by allocated loan amount (ALA), that were impacted by a lease rejection from a Forever 21-affiliated tenant. We will continue to monitor ongoing developments related to Forever 21 and report on potential consequences for CMBS collateral within our monthly KCP report for each transaction. For subscribers of the KCP platform, an updated list of loans and properties with exposure to Forever 21 as tenant, as well as locations designated for closure and locations impacted by lease rejections, is available by clicking here.

To access the full report, click here.

CONNECT
WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:48aOil prices rise $1, on course for weekly gain
RE
09:48aMARE NOSTRUM : Situation du capital et des droits de vote au 31/01/2020
GL
09:46aSURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Issuer's report (Quarterly report) for 4Q 2019
PU
09:46aBROOKFIELD REAL ASSETS INCOME FUND : Public Securities Group LLC Announces Update Regarding the Reorganization of Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. into Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
PU
09:46aMeeting of Mr. Jamoliddin Nuraliev with the World Bank Mission
PU
09:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc
PU
09:46aWILLIAM HILL : Notice of Results
PU
09:46aHOME DEPOT : Top Five Tips to Nail Your In-Store Interview
PU
09:46aEXPEDEON : 4basebio AG announces results of the public share buyback offer and final purchase price for the share buy back
PU
09:46aSteady Growth in IPS Transactions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : plots $2bn stock issue as it plugs into recent surge in shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group