KBRA Releases Infrastructure Global Rating Methodology

11/04/2019 | 05:18pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases the Infrastructure Global Rating Methodology. This methodology will be used to determine issuer ratings for infrastructure companies as well as ratings on their debt issuance. KBRA’s approach to evaluating infrastructure companies focuses on its overall business and financial risk profile.

To view the methodology, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
