KBRA Releases KCP Week In Review (KWIRE)

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) Week In Review. This publication highlights material changes in projected losses (positive or negative within the set), significant reductions in deal balance, and notable increases in defeasance. Also included is a list of distressed assets that are scheduled for upcoming auctions.

In this week’s report, we include 10 transactions that were reviewed over the last week and experienced a material change compared to the prior remittance period. One transaction is featured in the KCP News section due to a noteworthy credit development, two transactions are highlighted due to decreases in modeled losses, six deals are included due to increases in modeled losses, and one deal is included due to a significant reduction in principal balance.

In our continued effort for transparency into the KCP process, the KWIRE spreadsheet provides a summary of each transaction’s performance statistics, total loss projections and changes from the previous month’s KCP report. The spreadsheet also includes the results of auctions that occurred on June 26 and June 27, 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005710/en/