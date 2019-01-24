KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research on Ireland: KBRA Will Look to Fundamentals in Event of No-Deal Brexit

Kroll Bond Rating Agency’s (KBRA) latest macro-market comment provides
KBRA’s insights surrounding our treatment of the United Kingdom’s (UK)
departure from the European Union (“Brexit”) as it relates to Ireland’s
sovereign credit rating. KBRA’s view on Ireland is based upon the
expectation that Brexit will prove manageable for the country due to two
main reasons: (1) a “soft” rather than “no-deal” Brexit appears more
likely at this point, and (2) our expectations for Ireland’s economic
resilience to remain resolute post-Brexit. KBRA would likely revisit
Ireland’s credit rating if it turns out that the eventual Brexit outcome
would have a material long-term impact on the country’s economic and
fiscal profile. KBRA ratings are based upon a critical evaluation of
credit risk fundamentals—matters related to ability and willingness
to pay debts—and are not a reaction to headlines.
