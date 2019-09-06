Log in
KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for August

09/06/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for August.

Servicer reports showed mixed credit performance in securitized marketplace consumer loan pools in August. Although annualized net losses fell month-over-month in KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 marketplace loan indices, delinquency rates continued to climb and remain elevated versus year-ago levels. Meanwhile, credit metrics in KBRA’s Tier 3 index deteriorated versus the previous month but continued to improve on a year-over-year basis.

To access the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

© Business Wire 2019
