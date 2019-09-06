KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for August

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for August.

Servicer reports showed mixed credit performance in securitized marketplace consumer loan pools in August. Although annualized net losses fell month-over-month in KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 marketplace loan indices, delinquency rates continued to climb and remain elevated versus year-ago levels. Meanwhile, credit metrics in KBRA’s Tier 3 index deteriorated versus the previous month but continued to improve on a year-over-year basis.

To access the report, click here.

