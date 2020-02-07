KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for January

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for January.

Servicer reports showed that credit performance varied across securitized marketplace consumer loan pools in January, as losses in KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 indices climbed on both a month-over-month and year-over-year basis, while KBRA’s Tier 3 index showed improved credit metrics to start the year.

To access the report, click here.

