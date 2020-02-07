Log in
KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for January

02/07/2020

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for January.

Servicer reports showed that credit performance varied across securitized marketplace consumer loan pools in January, as losses in KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 indices climbed on both a month-over-month and year-over-year basis, while KBRA’s Tier 3 index showed improved credit metrics to start the year.

To access the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
