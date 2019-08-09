Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:24am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for July.

Servicer reports showed mixed credit performance in securitized marketplace consumer loan pools in July. KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 indices experienced elevated losses and delinquency rates on both a month-over-month and year-over-year basis. However, our Tier 3 index continues to outperform, with annualized net losses falling significantly last month.

To access the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aNORTHFIELD BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:51aBMG RESOURCES : Oversubscription for Offer of New Options
PU
10:51aHISENSE HOME APPLIANCES : ▪ announcement - delay in despat...
PU
10:51aBMG RESOURCES : Issue of Equity Securities Approved by Shareholders at General Meeting
PU
10:51aSKY : Kompany ‘lunge' tops list of moments fans would most like to review with VAR
PU
10:51aBRF S A : 2Q19 Results Presentation
PU
10:51aBRF S A : Management Report - 2Q19
PU
10:51aInside General Mills' Plan to Make Lucky Charms Seem Hip -- Journal Report
DJ
10:50aGwinnett Clinic Expands Access to Primary Care and Cardiology
BU
10:50aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Change in the Supervisory Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group