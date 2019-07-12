Log in
KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for June

07/12/2019 | 11:43am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for June.

Marketplace consumer loan performance showed mixed results in June, with annualized net losses in KBRA’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 indices falling 3bp and 28bp to 11.20% and 17.98%, respectively. Meanwhile, the KBRA Tier 1 index underperformed, with annualized net losses rising 61bp to 5.65%.

To access the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
