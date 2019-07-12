KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for June

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for June.

Marketplace consumer loan performance showed mixed results in June, with annualized net losses in KBRA’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 indices falling 3bp and 28bp to 11.20% and 17.98%, respectively. Meanwhile, the KBRA Tier 1 index underperformed, with annualized net losses rising 61bp to 5.65%.

To access the report, click here.

