KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for May

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan
indices for May.
Marketplace consumer loan performance showed mixed results in May, with
annualized net losses in KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 indices falling 95bp
and 49bp to 5.06% and 11.22%, respectively. Meanwhile, KBRA Tier 3 index
underperformed, with annualized net losses rising 253bp month-over-month
to 18.25%. With the tax refund season now behind us, we expect
performance to slowly deteriorate through the summer months.
To view the report, click here.
CONNECT
WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005377/en/