Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 11:50am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for May.

Marketplace consumer loan performance showed mixed results in May, with annualized net losses in KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 indices falling 95bp and 49bp to 5.06% and 11.22%, respectively. Meanwhile, KBRA Tier 3 index underperformed, with annualized net losses rising 253bp month-over-month to 18.25%. With the tax refund season now behind us, we expect performance to slowly deteriorate through the summer months.

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT
WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pPIVOTAL SOFTWARE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Pivotal Software, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
12:08pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Recognizes Small Business Suppliers with World Class Team Award
PU
12:08pMODERN BANK ROBBERY : Addressing Cyber Fraud in Retail Financial Services
PU
12:07pCINEDIGM : Acquires The Asylum's World War II Film Starring Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture
AQ
12:06pOANDO : Crisis Deepens As Two Directors Resign
AQ
12:06pECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : hosted by London Stock Exchange after successful $500 million Eurobond issuance
AQ
12:06pReporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares
GL
12:04pODYY GROU : ODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:03pNEWMARK : CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. Expands to 22,000 SF in New Office at 8405 Greensboro Drive, McLean, VA
PU
12:03pYOUR BUSINESS IS CHANGING : Six Future-Forward Capabilities Your Enterprise Solution Needs Beyond Cashless
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About