KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for May

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for May.

Marketplace consumer loan performance showed mixed results in May, with annualized net losses in KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 indices falling 95bp and 49bp to 5.06% and 11.22%, respectively. Meanwhile, KBRA Tier 3 index underperformed, with annualized net losses rising 253bp month-over-month to 18.25%. With the tax refund season now behind us, we expect performance to slowly deteriorate through the summer months.

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005377/en/