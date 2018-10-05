Log in
KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for September

10/05/2018

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for September.

Annualized net losses in KBRA’s Tier 1 Index climbed to 4.98%, while Tier 2 Index loss rates fell to 11.07%, down 14bp MoM and 150bp YoY. Meanwhile, KBRA’s Tier 3 Index experienced strong collateral performance metrics again this month, driven by stronger performance in Avant’s (AVNT) 2017 and 2018 vintage deals versus their 2016 vintage.

To view the report, please click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


