KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for September

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan
indices for September.
Annualized net losses in KBRA’s Tier 1 Index climbed to 4.98%, while
Tier 2 Index loss rates fell to 11.07%, down 14bp MoM and 150bp YoY.
Meanwhile, KBRA’s Tier 3 Index experienced strong collateral performance
metrics again this month, driven by stronger performance in Avant’s
(AVNT) 2017 and 2018 vintage deals versus their 2016 vintage.
