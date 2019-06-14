Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Monthly Auto Loan Indices for May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Auto Loan Indices for the month of May and reports on delinquency roll rates from asset-level disclosures.

Servicer reports in May showed credit performance continued to improve across securitized prime and non-prime auto loan collateral pools during the April collection period. Both indices may have benefited from the waning effects of tax filing season, as many late filers received their refunds in late April. However, with the effects of the tax season now in the rear-view mirror, we expect credit performance to slowly deteriorate over the coming months.

Although our indices showed improved month-over-month metrics, asset-level disclosures told a different story. The percentage of borrowers who went from 60+ days delinquent to current in April was 22.8% and 16.8%, respectively, down from 24.8% and 21.5% during the previous month.

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:08pARDELYX, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pHALCON RESOURCES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pVOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pTPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pCELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pSILGAN HOLDINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pONESPAN INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pyxus International, Inc. f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. - PYX
PR
04:07pAT&T : WarnerMedia Closes Sale of Office Space at 30 Hudson Yards
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
5HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GRP : UBS puts economist on leave in growing China pig row

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About