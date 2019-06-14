KBRA Releases Monthly Auto Loan Indices for May

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Auto Loan Indices for the
month of May and reports on delinquency roll rates from asset-level
disclosures.
Servicer reports in May showed credit performance continued to improve
across securitized prime and non-prime auto loan collateral pools during
the April collection period. Both indices may have benefited from the
waning effects of tax filing season, as many late filers received their
refunds in late April. However, with the effects of the tax season now
in the rear-view mirror, we expect credit performance to slowly
deteriorate over the coming months.
Although our indices showed improved month-over-month metrics,
asset-level disclosures told a different story. The percentage of
borrowers who went from 60+ days delinquent to current in April was
22.8% and 16.8%, respectively, down from 24.8% and 21.5% during the
previous month.
To view the report, click here.
