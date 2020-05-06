Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Monthly CMBS Trend Watch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases April’s CMBS Trend Watch. The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to have a significant effect on the capital markets, including commercial real estate (CRE) securitizations, where private label volume has been suppressed across all transaction types. In fact, the GSMS 2020-GC47 transaction broke a two-month dry spell for conduit issuance this week as the last conduit launch occurred on March 3.

Private label pricing volume ended April at $271.1 million, bringing the year-to-date (YTD) issuance total to $21.8 billion. The sole deal to launch was CF 2020-P1, a large loan transaction. YTD volume is still up 11.4% year-over-year (YoY), but down from last month’s 30% YoY level.

Private label deals that were scheduled for March and April could announce in the coming weeks, with reconstituted collateral pools intended to reduce lodging and retail exposure. While visibility is limited, KBRA could see the launch of up to four conduits, one to three single-borrower deals, one large loan transaction, two single-family rentals, and one small balance deal in May and June. In addition, Freddie Mac, which has brought three K-Series deals to the market which priced in April, has four additional transactions scheduled through June.

This month’s Spotlight section highlights 10 recently published KBRA reports, of which six focus on U.S. CRE securitizations while the other four discuss rent disruptions, retail, and coworking in Europe. KBRA also sponsored a webinar on the COVID-19 Impact: A Focus On Commercial Real Estate and CMBS in which we provided our views on the potential credit impact related to the pandemic

In April, KBRA published pre-sales for two deals ($1.5 billion), including one large loan ($271.1 million), and one Freddie Mac transaction ($1.3 billion). April’s surveillance activity included rating actions on 330 classes consisting of 317 affirmations and 13 downgrades. KBRA highlighted 158 KBRA Loans of Concern (K-LOCs), as well as 53 KPO changes. KBRA also placed two single-borrower and two large loan deals (collateralized by lodging or retail loans) on Watch Downgrade reflecting their recent respective loan transfers to special servicing due to imminent monetary default.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:29pOTIS WORLDWIDE : supports Hangzhou Airport expansion and continues to be a key contributor in the city's infrastructure growth
PU
12:29pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 6 May 2020
PU
12:29pCYBER SECURITY 1 PUBL : CYBER1 Applies For Company Reorganisation, Whilst Continuing Operations
PU
12:29pGENERAL MOTORS : U.S. stocks ride roller coaster to begin trading Wednesday
AQ
12:27pXTIERRA : receives TSXV conditional approval for the acquisition of controlling interest in Minera Portree and issuance of shares and warrants
AQ
12:26pPG&E : Warmer Weather Will Speed Snowmelt, Increase River Flows; When Shelter-at-Home Restrictions Ease, Outdoor Recreationists Should be Wary of Cold-Water Hazards
BU
12:26pTwo Six Labs Announces Public Release of Privacy Enhancements for Android™
GL
12:24pSAFILO S P A : Presentazione Q1 2020 Trading Update
PU
12:24pNEXITY : Webcast presentation - Q1 2020
PU
12:23pGeneral Motors the Only Detroit Auto Maker to Post a Profit--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group