KBRA Releases Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate and MLF-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Bonds Rating Reports

On February 6, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ and Stable Outlook to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2020 (Federally Taxable) and a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to the Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2020 (Federally Taxable).

Simultaneously, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook on outstanding Turnpike Revenue Bonds, the long-term rating of A+ and Stable outlook on outstanding Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds, and the long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook on outstanding Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Bonds.

The rating actions do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit of liquidity facility.

Issuer: Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Assigned Rating Outlook Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2020 (Federally Taxable) A+ Stable Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2020 (Federally Taxable) AA- Stable Affirmed Rating Outlook Turnpike Revenue Bonds AA- Stable Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds A+ Stable Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Bonds AA- Stable

Click below to access the respective reports:

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005564/en/