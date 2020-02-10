Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate and MLF-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Bonds Rating Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 10:56am EST

On February 6, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ and Stable Outlook to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2020 (Federally Taxable) and a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to the Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2020 (Federally Taxable).

Simultaneously, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook on outstanding Turnpike Revenue Bonds, the long-term rating of A+ and Stable outlook on outstanding Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds, and the long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook on outstanding Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Bonds.

The rating actions do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit of liquidity facility.

Issuer: Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2020 (Federally Taxable)

A+

Stable

Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2020 (Federally Taxable)

AA-

Stable

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

Turnpike Revenue Bonds

AA-

Stable

Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds

A+

Stable

Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Bonds

AA-

Stable

Click below to access the respective reports:

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Tentative deal in lengthy strike at Western Forest Products operations in B.C.
AQ
11:20aROSKILL : Niobium industry looking for a future beyond steel
GL
11:19aCLEARONE : Features Newest Pro Audio and BYOD Video Collaboration Product Innovations at ISE 2020
AQ
11:18aMANITOWOC : Potain launches the MRH 175 tower crane, will focus on high-rise and homebuilding sectors at CONEXPO 2020
PU
11:18aICELANDAIR : statement on the coronavirus
PU
11:18aDIGI COMMUNICATIONS : - Notification buy back 3 - 7 february 2020
PU
11:18aSEQUOIA ECONOMIC INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME FUND : Publication of Prospectus and Circular
PU
11:17aXEROX : says it will offer $35B for HP after rejections
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aLuskin Match Challenge Provides for Doubling of Donor Gifts to Los Angeles' Orthopaedic Institute for Children
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
2NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review
3FIH MOBILE LIMITED : Top Apple iPhone maker Foxconn restarts key China plant with 10% of workers
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides January 2020 Delivery Update
5ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group