KBRA Releases Rating Report Assigning A- Rating and Stable Outlook to NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series AA

On January 4, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term
rating of A- and Stable Outlook to the New Jersey Transportation Trust
Fund Authority’s (NJTTFA) Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series AA.
KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of A and Stable Outlook
on the State of New Jersey’s General Obligation Bonds.
Lastly, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of A- and Stable Outlook on
the following New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and New
Jersey Educational Facilities Authority (NJEFA) bonds:
-
NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health
Department and Taxation Division Office Project), 2018 Series A;
-
NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health
Department, Taxation Division Office and Juvenile Justice Commission
Facilities Projects), 2018 Series B (Federally Taxable);
-
NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Juvenile
Justice Commission Facilities Project), 2018 Series C;
-
NJEDA State Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds (Liberty State Park
Project), 2015 Series A;
-
NJEFA Revenue Bonds, Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Issues.
|
|
Issuer: New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority
|
Assigned
|
|
|
Rating
|
|
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Program Bonds,
2019 Series AA
|
|
|
A-
|
|
|
Stable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer: State of New Jersey
|
Affirmed
|
|
|
Rating
|
|
|
Outlook
|
General Obligation Bonds
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
Stable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer: New Jersey Economic Development Authority
|
Affirmed
|
|
|
Ratings
|
|
|
Outlook
|
State Lease Revenue Bonds
(State Government Buildings -
Health
Department and Taxation Division Office Project),
2018 Series A
|
|
|
A-
|
|
|
Stable
|
State Lease Revenue Bonds
(State Government Buildings -
Health
Department, Taxation Division Office
and Juvenile Justice
Commission Facilities Projects),
2018 Series B (Federally
Taxable)
|
|
|
A-
|
|
|
Stable
|
State Lease Revenue Bonds
(State Government Buildings -
Juvenile
Justice Commission Facilities Project),
2018 Series C
|
|
|
A-
|
|
|
Stable
|
State Lease Revenue
Refunding Bonds (Liberty State Park
Project),
2015 Series A
|
|
|
A-
|
|
|
Stable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer: New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority
|
Affirmed
|
|
|
Rating
|
|
|
Outlook
|
Revenue Bonds, Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Issues
|
|
|
A-
|
|
|
Stable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The rating on the State’s General Obligation Bonds is based on KBRA’s U.S.
State General Obligation Rating Methodology. The ratings on the
specified NJTTFA, NJEDA, and NJEFA bonds are based on the State’s
long-term general obligation rating and an evaluation of the factors
discussed in KBRA’s U.S.
State Annual Appropriation Obligation Rating Methodology and are
rated one notch below the State’s general obligation bonds.
To read the full report, click here.
